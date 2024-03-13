Menu
Funding

Cureskin bags $20M in Series B funding led by HealthQuad

Founded in 2016 by ex-Google employees Guna Kakulapati and Ramakrishna R, Cureskin has raised about $26 million to date.

Cureskin bags $20M in Series B funding led by HealthQuad

AI-driven dermatology platform Cureskin has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by Healthquad. JSW Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Sharrp Ventures also participated in the round.

The startup will use the fresh capital to improve its AI capabilities besides funding its further growth and solution offerings, Guna Kakulapati, CEO and Founder of Cureskin, said in a statement.

"Cureskin is aligned with HealthQuad's mission of solving for accessibility, affordability, and quality of healthcare in India," said Charles-Antoine Janssen, Chief Investment Officer at HealthQuad.

Founded in 2016 by ex-Google employees Kakulapati and Ramakrishna R, the company raised its Series A investment in March 2022. It has raised about $26 million to date.

Cureskin uses AI to address dermatological concerns by offering expert-designed personalised regimens through its technology platform. Through its app, it has helped over 15 lakh users with their skincare concerns including acne, hyperpigmentation, hair loss etc.

The app's photo analysis AI feature uses more than 10 million skin pixels to determine up to 2,000 facial attributes and understand the problems and concerns of a user. The AI functions have been built on a database of over 50 million images, the company said.

About 80% of the company's existing users are in Tier II and III regions, Cureskin said in a statement.

