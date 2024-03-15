Delhi HC directs Ashneer Grover to remove defamatory posts on BharatPe and its officials

The Delhi High Court has restrained Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain from making defamatory comments against BharatPe and its officials in future.

Justice Prathiba M Singh has directed Grover to take down his recent tweets, which were considered defamatory, within 48 hours.

Grover's recent social media posts were deemed by the court to be in violation of its orders and the underlying intent of its previous rulings.

The court observed that despite multiple restraining orders against Grover and his own undertaking not to engage in defamatory posts in future, he persisted in posting defamatory content about BharatPe and its officials/directors.

"Defendant number two [Ashneer Grover], being businessman, and having being the founder of the plaintiff company [Bharat Pe], ought not to be making such tweets and derogatory remarks in this manner," said the court order.

The court also expressed displeasure over Grover's tweet calling SBI chairmen "petty".

"Moreover the tweet calling SBI chairmen as petty people was completely avoidable ... the same is nothing but an innuendo towards the plaintiff's chairperson, who is a former SBI chairman," it said.

Former SBI chairperson, Rajnish Kumar, was appointed the chairman of the BharatPe board in October 2021.

Justice Singh has also ordered the publications The Economic Times and Inc42 to take down articles regarding Grover's letters to the Reserve Bank of India within 48 hours. The former Shark Tank India Investor too has been given 48 hours to delete his tweets related to this.