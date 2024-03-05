Fawry, PayMe Digital partner to offer payment services to Egyptian expats

Fawry, an Egyptian provider of banking technology, has partnered with PayMe Digital to offer electronic payment services to expatriates around the world, according to Wamda.

The partnership aims to enable electronic financial transactions and bill payments in Egypt from abroad, including utility bills, school fees, driver's licenses, and medical insurance, using the PayMe app.

"Fawry adopts an ambitious plan towards expansion into international markets and forming various partnerships in many sectors, enriching Egyptian expatriates in all countries with a package of innovative digital solutions that help them carry out their digital transactions," said Waleed El-Sayed, General Manager of Fawry Dahab.

"Fawry is also working hard to enhance Fawry's position as a leading platform in the digital payments market, which is the first choice for Egyptian citizens residing abroad," he added.

Fawry, a fintech founded in 2008 by Ashraf Sabry, offers payment solutions for both banked and unbanked Egyptians. Focusing on over 12 million expatriates abroad, Fawry provides financial technology and payment services to enable easy transactions and bill payments in Egypt from abroad.

"We are proud to cooperate with Fawry Dahab, the largest company in Egypt in the field of financial technology, as it has a broad fan base, and through the agreement, we seek to reach them, with a package of the easiest and safest financial technology solutions, to complete their payments from abroad, as well as send remittances to Egypt,” said Dr Dharrar Al-Nasif, Board Member of PayMe.

PayMe is an e-payment solution that enables bill payments for foreigners living abroad through mobile applications and partner integrations. The company plans to expand its services beyond bills and digital payments to meet expatriate needs and partners worldwide.