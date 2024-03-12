Menu
Startup Mahakumbh 2024

Entrepreneurs and industry leaders to focus on India's D2C Growth

At Startup Mahakumbh, entrepreneurs can engage with industry titans, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections within the growing D2C ecosystem.

Team YS14717 Stories
Tuesday March 12, 2024,

2 min Read

Startup Mahakumbh, India’s largest startup event scheduled to be held on March 18-20, 2024, will bring together the brightest minds in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space at the D2C/consumer/platforms pavillion. The pavilion led by Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, aims to serve as a gateway for young entrepreneurs to connect with the innovators of the D2C world, including unicorns and soonicorns, fostering invaluable insights and mentorship.

During the three-day confluence, the D2C Pavillion will host engaging fireside chats with unicorn and soonicorn founders. These fireside chats will delve into various aspects of D2C brands spanning across fashion, food, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and home, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the diverse sector of D2C entrepreneurship.

The D2C sector is undeniably one of the fastest-growing verticals in the entrepreneurial landscape, witnessing the emergence of hundreds of new brands. With the right guidance and knowledge sharing from industry experts, aspiring entrepreneurs are set to thrive in this dynamic D2C ecosystem, Nagori said.

Attendees can expect engaging fireside chats and interactive sessions covering topics such as crafting impactful brands, building high-growth teams, GTM strategies, and tactics to operate and scale startups. The chats will feature leading brands like Curefoods, WOW Momo, Wakefit, Homelane, Faballey, and Biryani by Kilo, showcasing the best of innovation and success in the D2C space.

The pavilion will serve as a hub for networking and inspiration for entrepreneurs looking to embark on their D2C journey or scale their existing ventures. Startup Mahakumbh presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to engage with industry titans, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections within the growing D2C ecosystem.

Startup Mahakumbh is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together the entire startup ecosystem of India, including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from several sectors.

