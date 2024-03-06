Menu
JSW Steel appoints Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

In his role, he will lead the overall business in the USA, comprising slab, coil, pipe and plate production, and sales at Baytown and Mingo Junction, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India8649 Stories
JSW Steel appoints Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Wednesday March 06, 2024,

1 min Read

JSW Steel on Wednesday said that it has appointed Robert Simon as Chief Executive Officer of JSW, USA.

In his role, he will lead the overall business in the USA, comprising slab, coil, pipe and plate production, and sales at Baytown and Mingo Junction, the company said in a statement.

Before joining JSW USA, Simon consulted with several companies, including OmniTrax in Denver, Colorado, and also served as the chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association in the USA, according to the statement.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA said, "Rob Simon is a natural leader and passionate about working in environments where core values drive his team members to realize their potential. I am confident that his vast experience in improving and managing businesses throughout the steel industry will help us scale JSW USA to newer heights."

Part of the diversified JSW Group, JSW Steel is among India's top three steel producing companies.

Edited by Megha Reddy

