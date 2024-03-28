L Catterton Asia onboards Sanjiv Mehta; to develop a new investment vehicle

﻿L Catterton﻿, the global investment firm, has formed a new India-focused joint venture partnership with Sanjiv Mehta to develop a new investment vehicle, demonstrating its commitment to India.

Mehta will serve as the Executive Chairman of India for LCA, effective April 4, 2024, and will also be involved in LCA's global fund platforms.

With over 30 years of experience at Unilever PLC, Mehta was previously the President of Unilever South Asia and Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited from 2013 to June 2023, during which time HUL's market capitalisation increased 5X to Rs 6.2 trillion.

“With India now having the world’s largest population and generating high GDP growth, there has never been a better time to deepen our commitment to the market and invest in the consumer businesses that will shape the landscape of tomorrow,” said L Catterton Global Co-CEO Michael Chu.





“We are thrilled to partner with Sanjiv and to work together to create a differentiated partnership that leverages his deep understanding of the Indian consumer, in combination with our disciplined and proven category-first and operating-centric approach to investment and value creation,” he added.

L Catterton manages $35 billion in equity capital across three platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. With over 200 professionals across 17 offices, the firm has invested in over 275 iconic consumer brands since 1989.





It leverages deep category insight, operational excellence, and strategic relationships to drive value creation across its portfolio.





“With L Catterton’s global reach, investing expertise in the consumer sector, and familiarity with the region, all augmented by its strategic partnership with LVMH and the Arnault family office, the firm is very well positioned to succeed. I look forward to working closely with the team and helping to capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead,” added Mehta.