The world's largest professional networking platform, LinkedIn, is known for its focus on resumes, job postings, and industry news. But in a recent update, LinkedIn is adding a new feature: games.

That's right, games! But these aren't just any kind of games. They're designed specifically to help professionals connect with each other in a fun and interactive way. In this move, LinkedIn merges fun with functionality and aims to transform the way professionals interact, network, and engage on the platform.

Here's what we know so far

Focus on Connections: The games will likely be designed to encourage users to interact with each other, not just play against each other. This could involve collaborative challenges, team-based activities, or icebreaker-style games.

Building Relationships: By offering a more relaxed and engaging way to interact, these games could help professionals build stronger relationships with potential colleagues, clients, or partners.

Increased Engagement: Games can be a great way to boost user engagement on any platform. This could lead to users spending more time on LinkedIn, which could benefit both users and the platform itself.

How will it work?

There are still many details about the new games feature yet to be revealed. However, it's likely that the games will be integrated seamlessly into the existing LinkedIn experience. Users might be able to find games through their feed, in groups, or on individual profiles.

What kind of games can we expect?

As mentioned in a TechCrunch report, LinkedIn is working on adding puzzles and word games, similar to the popular game Wordle, to their platform. The first three games they're developing are called "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb."

Overall, the addition of games to LinkedIn represents a shift towards a more interactive and engaging platform for professionals. Whether you're looking for a new job, trying to network with colleagues in your field, or simply want to connect with other professionals, these new games could be a fun and effective way to do so.