LinkedIn India Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta to departure after nearly 11 years

Ashutosh Gupta, the India Country Manager for LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional networking platform, has decided to leave the company at the end of April after nearly 11 years, the company said in a statement.

Gupta, who also serves as the APAC Head of Online Sales for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, has opted to take a career break before embarking on the next chapter in his professional journey, the Microsoft-owned firm added.

Gupta commenced his journey with LinkedIn in 2013 as the Head of Marketing Solutions - India. He subsequently assumed the role of Head of Online Sales Organization for APAC, followed by his appointment as the Head of Online Sales for APAC and China in 2018.

“Since taking on the Country Manager role at LinkedIn India in 2019, Ashutosh has steered the region through periods of significant growth and innovation,” the statement noted.

“As we continue to grow and scale our business in this strategic market, our APAC and India leadership teams will lean in as we finalise the appointment of a new country manager for India,” it added.

During his leadership tenure in India, the platform’s member base surpassed 100 million, the firm said, adding that he also oversaw the launch of the Hindi language option. Furthermore, there was significant growth in LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions business in the country, it noted.

After the US, India ranks as the second-largest market for the Microsoft-owned platform.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, during the second-quarter earnings call, highlighted that new AI-powered features are transforming LinkedIn’s member experience. In Q2, LinkedIn revenue increased 9% year on year.