magicpin forays into hyperlocal delivery services with Velocity

Hyperlocal ecommerce startup ﻿Magicpin﻿ has ventured into the logistics aggregation segment with the launch of Velocity, a delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) tech solution.

The solution promises hyperlocal deliveries within 30 minutes, real-time workforce tracking via maps, real-time order status updates, as well as integrated customer feedback mechanisms.

Currently handling 5,000 daily orders, the company has plans to scale its operations to manage over one lakh orders per day.

"With our strategic partnerships and advanced tech, we're already serving over 20 merchants and delivering 5,000 orders per day. Moving forward, we are planning to scale up significantly, aiming to handle over one lakh orders daily," said Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-founder at magicpin.

“We are confident that Velocity will revolutionise the way businesses approach logistics and delivery, driving growth and success for our partners,” he added.

The solution addresses challenges in a fragmented market which lacks dominant third-party logistics providers (3PL). According to the company, Velocity’s cost-effective alternative to in-house logistics without capital investment allows businesses to streamline operational expenses efficiently.

Under Velocity, magicpin will serve as an aggregator for 3PL partners such as ﻿Shadowfax﻿, ﻿Rapido﻿, Porter, ﻿Dunzo﻿, ﻿Ola﻿, and ﻿Zypp﻿, among others. The consolidation of 3PL services under one platform will further benefit brands and sellers by streamlining operations with the aid of a tech platform.

The startup has established partnerships with over 20 merchants, including brands like KFC, Burger King, ﻿Rebel Foods﻿(Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, Faasos), and Eat Club (Box8, Mealful Wraps, Mojo Pizza).

Last year, magicpin partnered with the government-backed National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) to offer groceries like onions and pulses at affordable prices through the ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿(ONDC).