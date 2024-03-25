Hello,

Paytm sees a top-level exit.

Praveen Sharma, a Senior Vice President at Paytm, resigned from his role at One97 Communications, citing his interest in pursuing other opportunities as the reason for stepping down from the role.

In other news, Y-Combinator-backed hotel management platform Stayflexi has launched a hotel bidding app, Bidflexi, to book last-minute stays by placing bids.

According to Stayflexi Co-founder Venkatesh Sakamuri, the prices on the app, which has a hotelier version and a consumer version, will be at least 50% cheaper than any hotel's website.

Meanwhile, the combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,97,958.56 crore last week, with IT majors TCS and Infosys taking the biggest hit amid volatile trends in equities.

Mental health services for rural India

Stay invested in the Indian growth story

SheSparks

In 2016, actor Deepika Padukone founded Bengaluru-based LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) Foundation, a charitable trust that aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression.

As CEO of LLL, Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, spearheads the organisation’s efforts in the mental health sector, focusing on delivering impactful change to marginalised communities.

Endeavours:

At SheSparks, Anisha spoke about how LLL’s rural programme has reached 15,000 beneficiaries and 26,000 caregivers across 13 districts across six states.

Its programme for rural India is based on three key approaches: the right information and awareness for individuals and families, access to resources, and affordability of treatment.

The programme also trains community workers like the ASHA and Aanganwadi workers, auxiliary nurses, and midwives to provide the right information on mental health to beneficiaries and caregivers.

TechSparks

Financial experts unanimously recommended staying invested in India for long-term wealth creation during a panel discussion at the recently concluded TechSparks Mumbai. Understanding asset classes, reading market trends, and identifying risk appetite is crucial for long-term wealth creation, they highlighted.

Key takeaways:

The panel on 'Advanced Strategies for Wealth Creation' included Ujjwal Jain, CEO of Share.Market; Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and Group CEO of PeepalCo; and Vaibhav Porwal, Co-founder of Dezerv.

Dezerv’s Porwal emphasised the role of REITs and InvITs as viable options for commercial real estate exposure, providing avenues for diversification within the asset class.

The experts advised new investors to adopt a disciplined approach and consider options like mutual funds and ETFs for diversified exposure, underscoring the resilience of domestic investors and the current positive trajectory of the Indian market.

News & updates

Challenges: Big Tech is facing its biggest challenge in decades as antitrust regulators in the US and European Union crackdown on alleged anti-competitive practices that could result in break-up orders to Apple and Alphabet's Google, a first for the industry.

Big Tech is facing its biggest challenge in decades as antitrust regulators in the US and European Union crackdown on alleged anti-competitive practices that could result in break-up orders to Apple and Alphabet's Google, a first for the industry. Restrictions: China has introduced guidelines to phase out US microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported. The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options.

China has introduced guidelines to phase out US microprocessors from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported. The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft's Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options. Budgeting: A higher cost of living, coupled with lower starting wages and student debt, is making it challenging for many Gen Zs to budget. It increasingly means young people are relying on the bank of mom and dad for longer, or even “doom spending” to soothe their economic despair.

What you should watch out for

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday (March 25) and Friday (March 29) on account of Holi and Good Friday, respectively.

In compliance with directives from the SEBI, stock exchanges will implement same-day or T+0 trade settlement for a select group of securities starting March 28.

Investors will be busy tracking the movement in US markets, bond markets and global macroeconomic data with the US GDP data and other key numbers scheduled to be released in the next five days.

