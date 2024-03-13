Nasscom to lead deeptech pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh, showcase over 34 deeptech startups

With the growing impetus of India’s deeptech capabilities, Nasscom will be leading the Deeptech Startup Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh, the premier event uniting the Indian startup ecosystem.

The pavilion will focus on insightful discussions around deeptech innovations that are transforming India and shaping industry capabilities across various sectors. It will host discussions around topics such as patient capital, investor connect, deeptech quotient, rethinking research funding models for deep science advancements, and strategies for building capital-efficient deeptech startups. Distinguished keynote speakers from the industry will share insights, providing a comprehensive view of the current landscape and future trends at the pavilion. Interactive discussions and workshops led by seasoned experts in the deep technology domain will offer an enriching learning experience.

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said the objective of the Deeptech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh is to act as a catalyst for fostering innovation and collaboration within the deeptech sector. “Deeptech has the potential to profoundly propel India’s growing digital economy by creating a seismic transformation across all facets of the nation's narrative. The pavilion will enable the country’s deeptech startups to engage with the ecosystem, offering them a valuable platform to exhibit groundbreaking innovations, establish connections with industry experts, and gain access to the necessary resources for their success,” she said.

The key speakers and mentors at the Deeptech Pavilion include:

· Abhi Deshmukh, CTO, iHub Anubhuti - IIITD Foundation

· Dr. Vibha, Head, Tech Management Directorate, CSIR

· Raghav Aggrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Fluid AI

· Sateesh Andre, Partner , Endiya

· Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO of Haptik

· Amit Kumar, Director, Google Cloud, India

· Subrat Panda, CTO, AGNXT

· Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner & Founder Ideaspring Capital

· Ashwin Raguraman, Co-Founder and Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund

· Vishesh , Speciale Invest

· Sushil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Qnu Labs

The Deeptech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh will feature a range of exclusive sessions and networking opportunities tailored to the needs of startups developing groundbreaking solutions to unlock the potential of deeptech in Bharat. Highlights of the pavilion include: