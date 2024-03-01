Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

TechSparks

Knowledge today is with the young, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

In a fireside chat at TechSparks Mumbai, YourStory's flagship event, NPCI CEO and MD Dilip Asbe said the company's open culture is by design.

Akanksha Sarma155 Stories
Knowledge today is with the young, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

Friday March 01, 2024,

1 min Read

Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said that he is constantly learning from youngsters.

In a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks Mumbai, YourStory's flagship event, Asbe said the company's open culture is by design.

"We at NPCI believe it is Day Zero every day. We worship the beginner mindset."

Asbe also said that he feels blessed because the fintechs and banks look at NPCI as their own entity, and are ready to contribute and support NPCI anytime for free of cost.

Moving away from the confines of cabin culture at NPCI was also a part of Asbe's vision. "It's a very selfish thing... I want to learn a lot. Today, the knowledge is mostly with the youngsters... I want to reach out to people and learn from them, that's the way I see it," he said.

Commenting on how having the humility and being grounded is important to grow as a company, Asbe said, "We are a service company and we would like to preserve it. The customer mindset and customer service is embedded in NPCI from Day Zero."

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Science of Happiness: Simple Habits for a More Fulfilling Life

3

TechSparks

Unacademy CEO advocates for profit-led growth, not blitzscaling, for edtech sector

4

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

5

News

Pristyn Care lays off 7% staff, ends nonessential surgeries as it aims for IPO