Knowledge today is with the young, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said that he is constantly learning from youngsters.

In a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks Mumbai, YourStory's flagship event, Asbe said the company's open culture is by design.

"We at NPCI believe it is Day Zero every day. We worship the beginner mindset."

Asbe also said that he feels blessed because the fintechs and banks look at NPCI as their own entity, and are ready to contribute and support NPCI anytime for free of cost.

Moving away from the confines of cabin culture at NPCI was also a part of Asbe's vision. "It's a very selfish thing... I want to learn a lot. Today, the knowledge is mostly with the youngsters... I want to reach out to people and learn from them, that's the way I see it," he said.

Commenting on how having the humility and being grounded is important to grow as a company, Asbe said, "We are a service company and we would like to preserve it. The customer mindset and customer service is embedded in NPCI from Day Zero."