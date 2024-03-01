Perfios to focus on profitability, sustainable growth over IPO: CEO Sabyasachi Goswami

Market watchers may have to wait for some time still for ﻿Perfios﻿' IPO as CEO Sabyasachi Goswami said the company's current focus is on building disruptive products.

In an interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2024 Mumbai, he said the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company is also prioritising diversifying the product portfolio, expanding in new geographies, and building more in sectors that remain underserved by current offerings.

The Perfios chief added that once the company hits its goal, an initial public offering (IPO) would come naturally.

"We're not running for that, it's a natural by-product," he said.

Goswami further added that even if the IPO does not happen, the company will continue to focus on profitable and sustainable growth—his bigger priority—rather than pursue a listing at the cost of the company's balance sheet.

Set up in 2008, ﻿Perfios﻿, a business-to-business (B2B) software company, turned profitable in FY23. At TechSparks Delhi last year, Goswami mentioned that the company had plans to go public within 18-24 months.

Goswami was one of the early members of the startup’s team (joined in 2016) and took over the role of CEO in August 2022.

Perfios powers products and services offered by banks and other financial institutions. It currently operates in 18 countries in regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, and is looking to enter the US.