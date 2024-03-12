Incubators to take centre stage at Startup Mahakumbh to foster collaborative learning experience

The Startup Mahakumbh, set to commence on March 18, 2024, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam and ITPO, New Delhi, will host an Incubators’ Pavilion with an aim to foster an environment of open dialogue and knowledge-sharing among the brightest minds in the space.

Established speakers and pioneers will engage with attendees in detailed conversations on themes such as the roles of corporates in incubation and the startup ecosystem, choosing the right Incubators, and opportunities and possibilities for global acceleration.

“This thoughtfully curated space will operate as a catalyst to enhance collaboration across the ecosystem through discussions, networking, and information dissemination. During the three-day mega event, we will also celebrate and recognise the contribution of these remarkable incubators from across the country propelling future growth” said Poyni Bhatt, Former CEO of SINE-IITB, and Lead Incubator/Accelerator Track.

Commenting on the incubator track, Suresh Narasimha, Managing Partner Co-Create Ventures, and Co-lead, Incubator/Accelerator Track, said: “This is the first time we are getting such a large ecosystem to come together and brainstorm to rebuild a better future. Incubators and academics form the backbone of innovative startups. Getting them face-to-face with corporates & government drives a lot more interesting discussions.”

The pavilion will act as a hub for 1:1 organised networking sessions, conferences, masterclasses, roundtables, and panel discussions to enhance the capabilities of incubators along with additional interactive opportunities for existing and budding entrepreneurs. It will also showcase the best startups incubated across the country.

Karthik Kittu, Chief of Staff to Chairman, Startup Karnataka, and Co-lead, Incubator/Accelerator Track, said nurturing entrepreneurship is key to the development of both physical as well as digital infrastructure as 65% of India is under 35 years of age. “It is imperative to foster a culture of entrepreneurship at the school, university and industry levels. We need to look at bringing the informal (jugaad) innovation happening across the country into the formal fold and turning rural-micro enterprises into ‘startups’ through building the incubation ecosystem,” he said.