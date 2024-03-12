Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us
Startup Mahakumbh 2024

Startup Mahakumbh 2024

View Brand Publisher

Startup

Incubators to take centre stage at Startup Mahakumbh to foster collaborative learning experience

The Incubators’ Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh will offer organised networking sessions, conferences, masterclasses, roundtables, and panel discussions.

Team YS14717 Stories
Incubators to take centre stage at Startup Mahakumbh to foster collaborative learning experience

Tuesday March 12, 2024,

2 min Read

The Startup Mahakumbh, set to commence on March 18, 2024, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam and ITPO, New Delhi, will host an Incubators’ Pavilion with an aim to foster an environment of open dialogue and knowledge-sharing among the brightest minds in the space.

Established speakers and pioneers will engage with attendees in detailed conversations on themes such as the roles of corporates in incubation and the startup ecosystem, choosing the right Incubators, and opportunities and possibilities for global acceleration.

This thoughtfully curated space will operate as a catalyst to enhance collaboration across the ecosystem through discussions, networking, and information dissemination. During the three-day mega event, we will also celebrate and recognise the contribution of these remarkable incubators from across the country propelling future growth said Poyni Bhatt, Former CEO of SINE-IITB, and Lead Incubator/Accelerator Track.

Commenting on the incubator track, Suresh Narasimha, Managing Partner Co-Create Ventures, and Co-lead, Incubator/Accelerator Track, said: This is the first time we are getting such a large ecosystem to come together and brainstorm to rebuild a better future. Incubators and academics form the backbone of innovative startups. Getting them face-to-face with corporates & government drives a lot more interesting discussions.

The pavilion will act as a hub for 1:1 organised networking sessions, conferences, masterclasses, roundtables, and panel discussions to enhance the capabilities of incubators along with additional interactive opportunities for existing and budding entrepreneurs. It will also showcase the best startups incubated across the country.

Karthik Kittu, Chief of Staff to Chairman, Startup Karnataka, and Co-lead, Incubator/Accelerator Track, said nurturing entrepreneurship is key to the development of both physical as well as digital infrastructure as 65% of India is under 35 years of age. It is imperative to foster a culture of entrepreneurship at the school, university and industry levels. We need to look at bringing the informal (jugaad) innovation happening across the country into the formal fold and turning rural-micro enterprises into ‘startups’ through building the incubation ecosystem, he said.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Productivity

7 Japanese self-improvement techniques to transform your life

3

AI Gen

Business Model of Zudio: How did it crack the code of fast fashion in India?

4

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

5

Funding

Workflow automation firm Nanonets secures $29M in Series B funding from Accel, others