Startup news and updates: daily news roundup (March 4, 2024)

Funding news

Cardiotrack raises $2M in a pre-Series A funding round

Healthtech firm Cardiotrack has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by angel investor Girish Narasimhan.

"We strongly believe the venture will rightfully cement its place among start-ups that are reshaping the future of healthcare," said Narasimhan in a statement.

Azimuth AI raises funds led by AUM Ventures

Custom silicon products startup Azimuth AI raised undisclosed seed funding from AUM Ventures, an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) based India-focused VC fund.

The startup will use the funds raised towards the development of its first System on Chip (SoC) or a leading global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) building solutions for smart city applications, the company said in a statement.

Other news

Appreciate launches new investing platform

Fintech firm Appreciate has collaborated with Yes Securities, Yes Bank, and Drive Wealth to offer savings products for Indians regardless of their income. Through Appreciate's app, willing investors can invest in global stocks or a fraction of the most valuable stock for as low as Rs 1, the company said in a statement.

NODWIN Gaming partners with JSW Sports to promote eSports

Nazara-owned NODWIN Gaming said it would partner with JSW Sports to promote eSports in India. The two entities will look to launch fresh intellectual properties (IPs) focused on eSports.

"Our shared goal is not only to empower the esports ecosystem but also to establish new benchmarks for the future," said Akshay Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, in a statement.

Monet.work appoints Abhay Tandon as Chief Business Officer

Web3 startup Monet.work has appointed Abhay Tandon as its Chief Business Officer. He will play a role in developing the firm's interoperable loyalty system, the company said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment, Tandon has worked with Fortune 100 companies.