Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 22, 2024)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Friday. March 22, 2024.

Akanksha Sarma174 Stories
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 22, 2024)

Friday March 22, 2024 , 2 min Read

Funding

Loan services app Yenmo bags $500K from Y-Combinator

Loan services app Yenmo has received $500,000 in its latest funding round led by Y-Combinator. With Yenmo, investors can view all their investments in real time, select the assets they wish to borrow against, and receive funds directly into their bank accounts. This allows their investments to continue growing for the long term while fulfilling immediate financial needs effortlessly, said the company in a statement.

Other news

UK fashion brand NEXT partners with Myntra

Ecommerce firm Myntra has bagged the distribution and management rights for UK-based fashion brand. The association allows Myntra Jabong Pvt Ltd, Myntra's B2B wholesale entity, the right to distribute NEXT’s range of products. Myntra will also set up stores in India for NEXT.

Around 8-10 outlets are being planned across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru within the first couple of years of operations.

Union Living to launch 500 beds across Mumbai and Pune

Co-living startup Union Living is adding 500 beds through its build-to-suit co-living properties in Mumbai and Pune.

"Build-to-suit properties offer superior space utilisation and custom-designed layouts, enhancing functionality and efficiency. Such properties can accommodate additional amenities and features that enhance the overall user experience," said Rishabh Soni, Co-founder of Union Living.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

