Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 5, 2024)

Funding News

Sustainable energy-tech startup Urja Sathi raises Rs 35 lakh

Lucknow-based startup Urja Sathi said it has raised Rs 35 lakh in seed funding from a bunch of angel investors such as Ankitt Jain and Sharlee Jain, after bootstrapping for nearly a year.

The startup said it will use the funds to hire, improve customer support, and undertake marketing activities.

Part of Ayhodhyavasi Corporation, Urja Sathi is an ecommerce marketplace for the solar and other clean energy sectors. It helps connect manufacturers of solar panels and energy-harvesting products with consumers such as businesses who want to harness clean energy.

Fintech startup Vijya Fintech raises Rs 7 Cr

B2B fintech company ﻿Vijya Fintech﻿ said it has raised Rs 7 crore as part of a follow-on round, bringing the total investment to Rs 15 crore.

Investors including Lemon Tech, Lemon Emerging Ventures, Veloce Fintech, and tech experts participated in the round.

The company said it will use the funds to finance its growth initiatives, hire more people, and expand its market reach.

Vijya Fintech has around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in assets under management, and manages portfolios for over 20 lakh investors.

Other News

Gupshup launches tools for B2C interactions

Enterprise chat app ﻿Gupshup﻿ has launched a set of SaaS tools to help businesses engage with customers using AI conversations.

Called, the Conversation Cloud, the SaaS tools will help companies converse, advertise, and communicate with customers. It comes integrated with modules such as catalogs, payment integrations, and agent-assist.

"The Conversational Internet is among the biggest trends shaking up the customer experience. It is rapidly digitising the mobile-first countries in emerging markets, and every business and brand will need new tools to build and manage conversational experiences," said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Gupshup in a press release.

Fintech app Fello appoints Vamshi Krishna as Engineering head of engineering

Savings app ﻿Fello﻿ said it has appointed Vamshi Krishna as head of engineering, and Bhargav Prasad as business operations lead.

Krishna will aid in designing the company's technological path, as well as oversee planning and execution, while Prasad's role will be to primarily streamline operations, enhance user experiences, and focus on building customer success strategies and stakeholder management.

Krishna was last at ﻿NIYO SOLUTIONS﻿ where he was principal engineer. Prasad has been with Fello for over 2.5 years.