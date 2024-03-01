Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

TechSparks

UPI needs investments to become more inclusive, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI, said that while the government has been supportive of digital payments, more needs to be done to make UPI universal.

Aparajita Saxena867 Stories
UPI needs investments to become more inclusive, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe

Friday March 01, 2024,

2 min Read

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) needs large amounts of investment to make it more inclusive in India, said National Payments Corporation of India (﻿NPCI﻿) Managing Director and CEO Dilip Asbe.

Asbe's comments came in response to a question on making digital payments more inclusive in India while in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the Mumbai edition of TechSparks 2024, India's largest startup-tech summit.

"We need to create... sustainable awareness [and] cashback programme to reach out to the 300 million [people not using digital payments] and get them back in the system," he noted, adding that similar initiatives need to be targeted towards merchants.

"We will need large feet on street—extension of what has been deployed today—to get 5 crore merchants to get them [onboard]," he added, emphasising that capital needs to be deployed by public and private players to enable inclusion.

Banks and fintechs will have to make these investments, and that capital—along with digital payment incentives the government has announced—will make the UPI infrastructure more inclusive, Asbe said.

Also Read
UPI best payments system in world; more room for NPCI to grow: RBI's Shaktikanta Das

"It's important to look at the long-term story, and we have to get it right," he added.

He contended that network effects will eventually make UPI all-pervasive, but to become truly inclusive in five years instead of 15, it'll require an influx of capital.

The total number of UPI transactions processed in FY23 totalled 8,375 crore, up from 92 crore in FY18—an annual CAGR growth of 147% in terms of volume, as per data by the NPCI.

In semi-urban and rural retail stores, UPI transactions rose 118% in terms of volume and 106% in value terms in 2023 over the last year, as per a report by PayNearby.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Science of Happiness: Simple Habits for a More Fulfilling Life

3

TechSparks

Unacademy CEO advocates for profit-led growth, not blitzscaling, for edtech sector

4

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

5

News

Pristyn Care lays off 7% staff, ends nonessential surgeries as it aims for IPO