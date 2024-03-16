Menu
News

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of 3 independent directors

Special resolutions for approval of the appointment of Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai, and Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti were passed with majority by the shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd through a postal ballot process.

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of 3 independent directors

Saturday March 16, 2024,

1 min Read

The shareholders of ﻿Zee Entertainment Enterprises﻿have approved the appointment of three independent directors to the company's board.

Special resolutions for approval of the appointment of Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai, and Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti were passed with majority by the shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd through a postal ballot process.

All three special resolutions received over 75% of the total number of valid votes, according to the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer shared by the company to the bourses.

"This outcome of the remote e-voting process concluded on 15th March 2024 reflects the shareholders' confidence in the board of the company," Zee Entertainment said in a statement.

On February 5, 2024, Zee Entertainment sent a postal ballot notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of three independent directors for their first term of three years, which is from December 17, 2023, to December 16, 2026.

On Friday, Zee Entertainment informed that its president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal resigned as the company streamlines the vertical.

The board of the company had accepted the resignation of Mittal, who had been working in this role for the last two years.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

