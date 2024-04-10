The ever-escalating cost of higher education can cast a long shadow over the aspirations of many deserving students. Scholarships and education loans are established pathways to finance these dreams, but a lesser-known option–a gold loan–can be a surprisingly advantageous alternative.

For generations, gold has held immense cultural and financial significance in Indian households. However, in the context of higher education, gold jewellery can transcend its sentimental value and be strategically leveraged to unlock the doors of academic opportunity.

By utilising a gold loan, students can bridge the financial gap and pursue their chosen fields of study without being held back by immediate financial constraints.

Let’s delve deeper into the five key benefits of using a gold loan to propel yourself towards a brighter future through education.

Faster approval and disbursement

Unlike traditional education loans, which can involve weeks of document verification and application processing, gold loans entail significantly faster approval times. The process typically requires minimal documentation, focusing primarily on the valuation of your gold collateral.

This swiftness is particularly beneficial if you need funds quickly to secure admission, pay semester fees, or cover unexpected educational expenses.

For instance, a student might secure a last-minute opportunity to study abroad and require immediate funds for airfare or initial accommodation. A gold loan offers a fast turnaround time that can be a game-changer in such situations.

No end-use restrictions

Unlike education loans, which often restrict the use of funds to specific education-related expenses like tuition fees and books, gold loans offer more freedom. You can utilise the loan amount to cover a wider range of expenses that are crucial for a successful educational experience.

They may include:

Living expenses: The cost of living, including rent, food, and transportation, can vary significantly depending on the location of your educational institution. A gold loan can help you bridge the gap between your scholarship or student aid and your actual living expenses.

Study materials and equipment: Certain programmes or fields of study may require students to purchase specialised equipment or software. A gold loan can help cover these costs, ensuring you have the necessary resources to excel in your studies.

Travel and relocation expenses: For students pursuing education in a different city or state, a gold loan can help cover travel and relocation costs associated with moving to their place of study.





No credit score dependence

Unlike education loans, which heavily rely on your credit history, gold loans don’t require a credit score check.

This is a major advantage for several student demographics:

Students with no credit history: Many students, especially those just entering adulthood, may not have a credit history yet. This can make them ineligible for traditional education loans. However, with a gold loan, their ability to repay the loan is determined by the value of their collateral, not their past borrowing behaviour.

Students with limited credit history: Even students who have used credit cards or other loan products may have a limited credit history. This can lead to higher interest rates or even loan rejection for education loans. A gold loan offers a more accessible alternative in such cases.

Students with adverse credit history: In some cases, students may have a less-than-ideal credit score due to unforeseen circumstances or limited financial experience. A gold loan bypasses the credit score check altogether, allowing them to access funding for their education.





Competitive interest rates

Gold loans typically offer lower interest rates compared to unsecured personal loans. This is because the pledged gold acts as collateral, reducing the risk for lenders.

According to a 2023 survey by a leading online marketplace for loans in India], average interest rates for gold loans can range from 7% to 12%. In comparison, education loan rates can vary between 8% and 15%, with interest rates for unsecured education loans often reaching the higher end of this spectrum.

Even a seemingly small difference in interest rates can translate to significant savings over the entire loan repayment period. This translates to a lighter financial burden for students after graduation.

Flexible repayment options

Gold loan repayment structures are generally more flexible compared to education loans. This allows students to tailor their repayment plan to their anticipated future income or earning potential.

Here are some specific repayment options offered by many gold loan providers:

Interest-only payments during study: This option allows students to focus on their studies without the immediate burden of hefty monthly installments. They can make interest-only payments during their study period, followed by principal repayment after graduation when they are presumably employed and have a steady income stream.

Extended repayment tenure: Gold loans often offer longer repayment tenures compared to education loans. This allows students to spread out their loan payments over a longer period, resulting in lower monthly installments. This can be particularly beneficial for students pursuing longer or more expensive educational programmes.

Bullet repayment option: Some repayment options offer a bullet repayment option, where the entire loan amount plus interest is due at the end of the loan term. This option can be suitable for students who anticipate receiving a lump sum payment, such as a signing bonus upon starting their careers.

Overdraft repayment option: Gold loan aggregator platforms can help provide an overdraft on gold, wherein one pays monthly interest as per the usage. A gold-backed overdraft option in which interest will not be levied on idle funds makes it a convenient option for students.

While scholarships and education loans remain valuable options, gold loans offer a compelling alternative and complementary way for financing higher education, particularly for students with limited credit history or a need for swift funding.

However, it is crucial to carefully weigh the benefits against the risks involved. Carefully compare interest rates and loan-to-value (LTV) ratios offered by different lenders before finalising a gold loan.

Remember, gold loans require you to pledge your gold ornaments as collateral. In case of loan default, you risk losing your precious possessions. By carefully considering these factors, a gold loan can be a valuable tool to unlock the doors of higher education and pave the way for a brighter future.

(The author is the head of marketing of SahiBandhu Gold Loans, a gold loan aggregator platform.)