Evolutyz’s Unmaze 2023 sets a new standard in corporate recognition

Visakhapatnam-based Evolutyz, a leading innovator in technology solutions, in December 2023 introduced a ground-breaking approach to acknowledging its employees' contributions. The event, Unmaze 2023, marked a significant shift in corporate recognition standards.

Evolutyz's dedication to appreciating its employees was evident throughout Unmaze 2023. The company went beyond traditional gestures, presenting 15 automobiles and sponsoring global adventures for deserving employees, to showcase its commitment to recognising exceptional talent. The event itself was a vibrant celebration, blending art, cuisine, and camaraderie into an unforgettable experience.

A notable highlight was the introduction of the Pioneers Club, an exclusive group honouring employees who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to Evolutyz's mission for five years or more. This initiative underscores the company's desire to foster lasting relationships with its workforce and recognise steadfast commitment.

Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz Corp, expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of the company's employees.

"As we commemorate this milestone, we pay homage to the collective zeal and unwavering resolve of our esteemed colleagues," Arasada said. "This sentiment is echoed in various expressions of appreciation and recognition within our company and management team, reflecting the high regard we have for our employees' dedication and hard work.”

Kiran Kumar Kadagana, Senior Director of India Operations, also emphasised the significance of the recognition received during Unmaze 2023.

“Being gifted a Tata Nexon, the recognition received during Unmaze 2023 is a testament to Evolutyz's commitment to appreciation and empowerment. It calls for us to redouble our efforts in advancing the company's growth and innovation journey,” he said.

Unmaze 2023 represents a turning point for Evolutyz, signalling its commitment to exceeding expectations and pursuing excellence. As the company continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to maintaining high standards and fostering innovation.

Evolutyz specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions, including IT services, digital transformation, and bespoke consulting services. With a global presence and a focus on client success, it leverages technologies such as AI and cloud computing to drive digital transformation for its diverse clientele. As it looks to the future, Evolutyz remains committed to empowering businesses through technology and driving the digital revolution.

Operating on a global scale with a formidable presence in the United States and India, Evolutyz caters to a diverse clientele and has a culture of ingenuity and synergistic collaboration. As it embarks on a journey to expand its horizons, Evolutyz remains committed to empowering enterprises through technology and catalysing the digital revolution.

(Disclaimer: This content has been produced in collaboration with Evolutyz.)