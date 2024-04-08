Mumbai-based technology investment firm Filter Capital has announced the final close of its maiden fund with a corpus of Rs 800 crore with participation from both domestic and international investors.

The VC firm was founded in 2018 by Nitin Nayar, who was later joined by Sumit Sinha. Both of them have around two decades of experience in private equity investing and had worked together at Warburg Pincus.

The Filter Capital India Fund I saw participation from institutional investors such as HDFC Fund of Funds, SIDBI, SRI Fund, Oister Global, DSP family office, Amansa Capital founder Akash Prakash, and Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain.

Filter Capital will focus on leading or co-leading investment in Series B and C rounds with targets in the spaces of SaaS and tech services where companies are expanding from India into regional and global markets. Besides, it will also look into consumer, financial, and business services companies which are focused on the India market.

“Over the coming decade, technology’s impact on the consumer and business activity in India will be tremendous. Our country has a vibrant startup ecosystem and an active VC community to support early-stage businesses as well as deep public markets and private equity to support more mature companies,” said Nitin Nayar, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Filter Capital.

Filter Capital has used over 30% of its corpus across four investments in SaaS, consumer technology, and B2B services. The companies include SaaS firm Capillary Technologies, mobility platform Chalo Mobility, logistics firm LoadShare Networks and healthcare SaaS firm THB.

“We seek to partner with capable entrepreneurs whose businesses have reached an inflection point and are poised for rapid growth. We are attracted to business models with clear product-market fit, competitive differentiation, and robust unit economics,” said Sumit Sinha, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Filter Capital.