India is currently witnessing remarkable wealth creation driven by a confluence of factors, including economic growth, technological expertise, government initiatives, infrastructure development, and geopolitical advantage.





As per Knight Frank's ‘The Wealth Report 2023,’ India will see a substantial increase, a growth of 58.4% in around four years, in its ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI)—those with a net worth exceeding $30 million.





Moreover, the population of high-net-worth individuals (HNI)—possessing assets valued at $1 million or more—is anticipated to surge from 7.9 lakh individuals in 2022 to 16.5 lakh individuals by 2027.





Concurrently, luxury markets, especially in metropolitan hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, have experienced significant expansion, reflecting the rising affluence within distinct segments of Indian society.





However, amid this backdrop emerges a unique financial challenge—individuals with small earning or wealth accumulation windows. This category encompasses celebrities, including athletes, film stars, and other high-profile business professionals with brief, yet lucrative careers, including those promoter families who have divested businesses and amassed substantial wealth.





Both these groups also have opulent lifestyles in common. As a result, many often fail to manage and grow their wealth while maintaining their lavish lifestyles.





While many investment choices are available in India's changing investment management scene, people with limited earning timeframes must focus on preserving and managing their wealth well. It requires careful planning and personalised investment strategies.

Avoiding investment pitfalls

Amid hectic schedules and the relentless pressure of remaining in the public eye, numerous affluent individuals face the risk of suffering substantial financial losses from flawed investment decisions or becoming victims of Ponzi schemes, whether through investment or endorsement.





Peer pressure, herd mentality, and the allure of following prevailing investment trends can also lead to financial missteps, underscoring the importance of judicious financial management.





For example, from cricketers to Bollywood celebrities, many have ventured into investments and endorsements in startups, leveraging their celebrity status. While government initiatives such as Startup India have fostered an encouraging environment for entrepreneurship, the harsh reality remains that a majority of startups fail.





As per an IBM Institute for Business Value study, around 90% of Indian startups fail within the first five years. Additionally, real estate, a favoured investment avenue among India’s affluent, carries its own set of risks, including high cost and tenant risk challenges.

Using strategic investment approaches

The crux of investment management and preservation lies in making prudent investment choices that strike a delicate balance between wealth preservation and growth.





As famously remarked by Warren Buffett, "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." Patience, diligence, and a long-term perspective are essential for cultivating enduring wealth.





Keeping abreast of market trends and developments is imperative for making well-informed investment decisions. Continuous monitoring of economic indicators, geopolitical events, and industry trends enables proactive adjustments to investment strategies, ensuring alignment with evolving market conditions.





Managing and growing wealth can be challenging for individuals who accumulate wealth in short periods and have busy lives without much financial expertise. Therefore, they need to seek guidance from trustworthy wealth preservation and creation advisors who understand market dynamics.





These advisors can develop personalised investment management plans tailored to their clients' circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance levels.





India's elite, especially those with limited wealth accumulation timelines, can confidently navigate the complexities of investment management by making informed decisions and seeking expert guidance, paving the way for a prosperous future.

Sraboni Haralalka is the Co-founder and Executive Director at Wodehouse Capital Advisors.