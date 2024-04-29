India's own AI unveiled!

On May 4, 2024, at YourStory's developer summit DevSparks 2024, Ola Krutrim will unveil key AI solutions for Indian developers, which the company believes can serve as a tech platform for India to build world-class products from India.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal posted on X and LinkedIn that the company is unveiling its "vision for developers" at the event, adding that the initiative can help India build "apps at a fraction of current cost."

In January 2024, Krutrim raised $50 million in an equity round from Matrix Partners and others at a valuation of $1 billion. Earlier, in December 2023, the company unveiled an LLM that it said had the most extensive representation of Indian data in its training.

At the developer summit on May 4, Ola Krutrim will launch new AI solutions across key technologies to support developers. DevSparks 2024 will also see the company host workshops for developers around topics relevant to its upcoming AI solutions.

The developer conference also features several power-packed, technical conversations around Gen AI, developer opportunities in AI, automating developer workflows, building a tech-first India, decentralised apps, and more.

The lineup of speakers includes the likes of Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Surojit Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Ema; Pramod Varma, Co-Founder, FIDE & ex-Chief Architect, Aadhaar and India Stack; Todd Greene, Co-Founder & CEO, PubNub; Dale Vaz, CEO, Aaritya; Mukesh Jain, CTO, VP & Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini; Malavika Natu, SI Partner Sales Engineering Leader, Snowflake; Puneet Vyas, Managing Director, UBS; Rohan Verma, CEO & ED, MapmyIndia; Seema Ramachandra, Head, Customer Engineering (Retail, CPG & Health), Google Cloud, and more.

At the event, attendees can also meet and interact with over 1,000 developers and tech talent from a wide array of organisations, including Google, Wells Fargo, Salesforce, Walmart, Accenture, Amazon, WeWork, HDFC Bank, Navi, KreditBee, Quantiphi, KPMG, Robert Bosch, Shadowfax, Meesho, JioSaavn, Zeta, Visa, Perfios, Dell, Palo Alto Networks, and more.

DevSparks is scheduled on May 4, 2024, at Bengaluru Marriot Hotel Whitefield. The event will begin at 10 am.

