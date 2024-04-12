Passenger and commercial electric vehicle (EV) maker ﻿Omega Seiki Mobility﻿ and rapid charging startup ﻿Exponent Energy﻿ have co-developed a fast-charging e-three-wheeler that can provide a range of 126 kilometres on a single, 15-minute charge.

Exponent Energy's battery pack and rapid charging infrastructure will power the new e-three wheeler–called Stream City Qik–while the vehicle design is Omega Seiki Mobility's.

The e-auto was tested on Indian roads for a year and a half, and the battery can withstand over 3,000 charging cycles before it starts to show any degradation, Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO of Exponent Energy told YourStory ahead of the official launch.

The quick charging capability is expected to help drivers minimise their downtime while charging back to 100%, which typically takes between two to five hours.

"By minimising downtime and maximizing efficiency on the road, the [Stream City] Qik ensures that every journey translates into tangible financial gains for our drivers," said Uday Narag, Founder and chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

The companies claim that the vehicle will boost drivers' monthly income by a minimum of 30%.

At Rs 3.35 lakh ex-showroom and excluding EMPS subsidies, the Stream City Qik comes at a slightly higher price point compared to other electric alternatives in the market. Bajaj's RE E TEC, offering 178 kilometres per charge, is priced between Rs 3.07 lakh to Rs 3.17 lakh, whereas Piaggio's Ape e-city, featuring a swappable battery, ranges from Rs 1.95 lakh to Rs 2.85 lakh.

Other vehicles such as Mahinda Treo and Treo Yaari SFT, Lohia Comfort Plus, Narain DX, Humsafar IAQ, and Kinetic Safar Smart cost between Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.

However, none of the vehicles come with fast charging options.

What sets the OSM Stream City Qik apart from the others in its category is also its warranty of Rs 2 lakh kilometres or five years, whichever comes first, the two companies say.

"On one hand, our 15-minute rapid charging maximises freedom and earnings; on the other hand, a longer battery warranty enables better financing terms and reduces monthly EMIs," said Vinayak.

"This dual benefit of maximum revenue and lower cost unlocks the highest possible profit a user can extract from their Exponent-powered EV compared to any other EV or ICE vehicle," he added.

Exponent plans to set up 100 more charging stations across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru to make accessing fast chargers easier, but the vehicle also comes with a standard charging point that drivers can use to slow charge at home.

Omega Seiki Mobility said it has invested $5 million to set up production lines for the vehicle in Faridabad and Pune. The companies have also partnered with financial companies and banks to offer affordable loans for the vehicle.

The two companies added they're exploring collaborations on multiple other vehicle segments.

