Located at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the IIT Madras branch of 180 Degrees Consulting (180DC) stands out as a beacon of social impact and innovative problem-solving. Since its inception, this student-run organization has dedicated itself to providing high-quality, low-cost consulting services to organizations striving for social change. By leveraging the diverse skills and knowledge of IIT Madras’ students, 180DC has impacted over 200,000 lives through more than 40 projects spanning various sectors​​.

What is SoPact?

SoPact is an exhilarating initiative hosted by 180 Degrees Consulting at IIT Madras, designed to foster practical consulting experience among students while addressing real-world social challenges. This event encapsulates the spirit of 180DC by blending rigorous academic insight with tangible community impact, promoting a culture of professional growth and social responsibility among the participants.

The Event in Focus

Each year, SoPact invites students and young professionals to engage in a competitive yet collaborative environment where they can apply their theoretical knowledge to practical issues facing today’s social enterprises. The event is not only a platform for showcasing problem-solving skills but also a unique opportunity for participants to connect with industry experts and potential employers, enhancing their careers while contributing to meaningful social change.

Event Dates and How to Participate

The dates for the upcoming SoPact event have yet to be confirmed for this year. Prospective participants and attendees are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the official 180DC IIT Madras website or their Unstop event page. Participation is open to all who are passionate about making a social difference through consulting and includes various roles from strategy development to operational efficiency​.

Why Attend SoPact?

Attending SoPact equips participants with valuable consulting experience, enhances their resumes, and provides a platform to make lasting connections within the social impact sector. It's an ideal setting for those looking to dive deep into the challenges nonprofits face and to help devise strategic solutions that have a real-world impact. This aligns seamlessly with 180DC's mission to build a global network of future leaders in social impact consulting​

For more information and to keep up with event updates, visit 180 Degrees Consulting IIT Madras. Join us at SoPact to be part of this transformative experience!