Funding

Cloud security platform Arch0 secures $1.25M in pre-seed funding round led by Leo Capital

Arch0, a cloud security platform, has raised $1.25 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Leo Capital. The round also saw participation from ﻿Village Global﻿, Indian Silicon Valley Capital, Appreciate Capital, SuperMorpheus, and angel investors.

The startup plans to use the capital to attract top talent, advance AI in cloud security, and enhance marketing and educational efforts to educate users about cloud security, AI's role, and best practices for digital asset protection.

Arch0, founded in 2022 by Nithin Jois and Tilak Thimmappa, is a cybersecurity firm that emphasises identity as the foundation of cloud security. It strives to implement proactive and automated security measures throughout the software development life cycle.

Arch0 Co-founders

Gen AI SaaS startup Vodex raises $2M from Unicorn India and Pentathlon Ventures

﻿Vodex﻿, a GenAI company, has raised $2 million in a seed funding round from Unicorn India Ventures and Pentathlon Ventures.

Vodex plans to use the fund for global expansion and increase its business by at least four times within a year. The company says it has achieved a $1-million ARR in less than a year.

Vodex, co-founded by Anshul Shrivastava and Kumar Saurav in 2022, is a Gen AI-powered outbound voice calling solution that is used by businesses worldwide, particularly in the United States and Canada, to enhance outbound sales calls with a more personal and engaging experience.

The technology seeks to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and enhance customer connections by eliminating the need for traditional call centres.

Vodex, Co-founders Anshul Shrivastava and Kumar Saurav

Other news

Edtech firm GUVI launches large language model focused on vernacular learners

GUVI, an edtech company, has introduced a large language model (LLM) with Colloquial Data Sets for vernacular learners, which will be available for free in the near future.

The initiative aims to provide native language learning resources, enabling students to excel academically and professionally, while also recognising India's linguistic diversity.

GUVI, an HCL group vernacular edtech company, is introducing LLM-powered courses to over 2.5 million learners, enabling Tier II and III students to pursue their educational goals confidently regardless of their native language or background.

IRCTC e-catering partner Zoop clocks 20 lakh train meals in 2023

Zoop, an e-catering partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), clocked 20 lakh train meals in 2023, operating at over 180 stations across India.

Zoop, which began offering fresh food on trains in 2016, collaborates with IRCTC to improve train travel convenience through food delivery services. It currently records a monthly revenue of over Rs 2 crore.





Zoop launched WhatsApp train food delivery in Hindi and Hinglish in 2023. It also introduced a Google chatbot for food delivery, an Instagram chatbot for food ordering, and a pay-at-delivery payment option.

According to IRCTC, catering services accounted for 27% of FY22 revenue, following internet ticketing.