Funding News

Clientell raises $2.5M led by Blume Ventures

Clientell, an early-stage RevOps startup, has raised $2.5 million in a seed round of funding led by Blume Ventures with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Artha Venture Fund and Silicon Valley-based Z5 Capital. The company had previously raised $600,000 from Chiratae Ventures’ sonic cohort at the end of 2021, co-led by Artha Venture fund.

The funds currently raised will be used for strengthening the product and expanding the team.

Clientell deploys custom forecasting processes and ML models for each customer. There is a conversational interface that can be used anywhere running from google sheets, email, LinkedIn, slack, teams or wherever the user is working rather than they having to learn a new tool.

Clientell’s users are primarily Chief Revenue Officers and Go-to-market leaders using their AI-copilot to boost GTM execution and optimise pipeline governance and forecasting. The company is currently working with initial design partners and early adopters spanning growth-stage SaaS companies and large pharmaceutical companies.

GrowthCap Ventures makes maiden investment in Advance Mobility

GrowthCap Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, has made its maiden investment in the mobility sector with Advance Mobility. The investment signals GrowthCap Ventures' commitment to fostering innovation and driving growth within the rapidly evolving mobility industry.





Advance Mobility is an innovative ridesharing mobility startup that has been working to overcome prevalent challenges in the mobility ecosystem, offering solutions that benefit market players, customers, and drivers alike.

ElectriFI doubles down on Husk Power Systems with $4M investment

Husk Power Systems, provider of decentralised solar-hybrid minigrids, and ElectriFI, the EU-funded impact investment facility managed by EDFI Management Company, confirmed Husk's securing of an additional $4 million in debt financing from ElectriFI. This builds upon ElectriFI's initial $6 million investment in September 2022.

Husk's strong performance, made possible in part by ElectriFI's initial investment, enabled them to secure additional investments in a Series D capital raise of $43 million, a statement said.

Other news

Citi’s Arvind Vashistha to continue as Head of India Equity Capital Markets

Citi has announced that Arvind Vashistha will continue in his role as Head of India Equity Capital Markets, reporting to Udhay Furtado and Ken Chow in Hong Kong.

Arvind Vashistha, Head of India, Equity Capital Markets, Citi

India remains one of our key global markets and Citi has raised more than $4 billion. Vashistha's ongoing leadership will continue to be crucial to driving our franchise forwar, a statement from the company said.

Zeeve expands to provide RaaS support for Optimism’s Superchain

Zeeve, the Rollups-as-a-service (RaaS) provider, has collaborated with Optimism to become a key infrastructure provider and official implementation collaborator for OP Stack chains. This will help businesses quickly launch and manage enterprise-class Rollups for gaming, DeFi, payments, social, and more with just a few clicks.

The OP Stack introduces a standardised, open-source, shared developer stack, tailored for rapidly deploying optimistic rollups. Its architecture, charactersed by modularity, is designed to provide for ease of use and sophisticated customisation, addressing diverse project requirements.

Zeeve users will now have more options for launching scalable L2 rollup chains. This benefits over 30,000 web3 startups and 40+ institutions already on the platform, along with those who want to be a part of the Optimism ecosystem.

Decentro taps into KYC industry, updates its DigiLocker Stack

Decentro, a banking infrastructure company, has announced key additions to its existing DigiLocker & KYC stack. With these new upgrades, Decentro’s Fabric module can reduce customer onboarding drop-off rates by more than 20% and accelerate customers' GTM timelines by around 10X.

Rohit Taneja, Founder and CEO, Decentro

Decentro’s Digilocker stack (part of the larger Fabric module) helps companies make the KYC process faster by enabling pinless Digilocker signups with additional enhancements on the Digilocker workflow to add multiple documents and issuers.

"Over 60% of the typical companies that need to do KYC do not have the time or bandwidth to build

automated KYC workflows. Hence, empowering them with our Fabric module became

imperative for us," said Rohit Taneja, Co-founder & CEO at Decentro. "With Decentro’s DigiLocker stack, companies can easily integrate KYC workflows onto their platform, reducing onboarding costs by more than 20% and reducing go-to-market timeline by 90% while keeping their customer data secure," he added.

Former CTO of Agrifi.ai joins eFeed to lead precision livestock technology

eFeed has brought Raghuchandra KR, ex-Chief Technology Officer at Agrifi.ai, on board, to lead their Precision Livestock Technology.

Raghuchandra KR, Head, Precision Livestock Technology, eFeed

Raghu's background in precision agritech spans over 12 years with a strong focus on precision technology for the past eight years. At Cropin, he played a pivotal role in building a robust engineering team.

At eFeed, Raghu will spearhead the refinement of precision livestock technology, with a particular emphasis on utilising data from smartphones to enhance livestock nutrition. This includes predicting diseases, tailoring feeding plans to local conditions, and estimating milk production accurately.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)