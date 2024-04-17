Funding news

Almonds Ai secures funding from Dubai-based anchor investors

Almonds Ai, a B2B loyalty and channel partner engagement solutions provider, has secured funding from prominent Dubai-based anchor investors. The capital will be used primarily to fulfill regional resource requirements and technology enhancement.

Additionally, the company has also opened a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking Almonds Ai's inaugural international expansion. This expansion will facilitate the extension of Almonds Ai's services into the MENA region.

Varco Leg Care secures $500,000 seed funding led by Sunicon Maiden Fund

New Delhi-based Varco Leg Care, one of the world’s first dedicated leg care brands, has raised a cumulative of $500,000 (over Rs 4.5 Cr) in seed funding, while doubling its valuation within a span of only 10 months. The recently-concluded seed round was led by Sunicon Maiden Fund, an early-stage venture fund curated by Sunicon Ventures.

Varco Leg Care plans to leverage its recently acquired seed capital to strategically enhance capabilities on multiple fronts. These efforts will encompass improving offline touchpoints, advancing research and development (R&D) initiatives, and scaling and optimising marketing endeavors.

Moreover, the company intends to allocate substantial funds and resources in the near term to further bolster its credibility. This includes expanding its existing intellectual property portfolio, which currently consists of four filed patents by Varco, and disseminating findings from its in-house conducted clinical studies in reputable medical journals.

AuthBridge appoints Payal Aggarwal as Head - Human Resources

One of India’s leading trust and authentication technology companies, AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited has appointed Payal Aggarwal as Vice President of Human Resources. In her new position, Aggarwal will lead AuthBridge's human resources efforts, guiding the strategic vision for talent acquisition, retention, and development to propel the company toward its growth goals.

With 13 years of experience in human resources management, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to AuthBridge. She has a proven track record of driving employee-focused key initiatives across the entire HR spectrum for diverse industries and has held key positions at Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Hotels, The Indian Express and Franklin Templeton Investments.

Sabre strengthens APAC team with the appointment of Rajiv Bhatia

Sabre Corporation, a prominent software and technology provider for the global travel industry, has appointed experienced industry leader Rajiv Bhatia as Executive Director, APAC Market Expansion to its team to support its growth strategy in Asia Pacific.

Bhatia, formerly associated with Bird Group, will play a key role in expanding Sabre's presence in vital growth markets, including India, which is among the fastest-growing travel markets globally. With a wealth of experience in the travel sector, Rajiv brings valuable insights and a track record of success to Sabre's customer-focused team. He commenced his career with esteemed airlines Gulf Air and Thai Airways before serving as Chief Commercial Officer of Bird Group's India GDS business for 16 years prior to joining Sabre.

