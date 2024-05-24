Indian state-owned public television broadcaster Doordarshan’s flagship channel DD Kisan will launch two AI anchors, named AI Krish and AI Bhoomi.

“Doordarshan Kisan is going to launch two AI anchors (AI Krish and AI Bhoomi). These news anchors are a computer, which are exactly like a human, or rather, these can work like a human. They can read news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping or getting tired,” stated the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in a release.

Moreover, the AI anchors can speak in 50 languages ​​of the country and abroad. The viewers, who are mainly farmers, will be able to see these anchors who will provide crucial information on agricultural research in India and globally, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather, and other necessary data on government schemes.

The two anchors will be launched on May 26, 2024, the ninth anniversary of DD Kisan's establishment by the Government of India.

The channel aims to keep farmers informed about weather changes and global and local markets, enabling them to plan ahead and make timely decisions.

The ministry stated that the channel is also working towards highlighting the efforts of progressive farmers to the public, with a goal to serve the agricultural and rural communities in the country.