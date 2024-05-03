﻿IN-SPACe﻿, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, has released Norms, Guidelines, and Procedures (NGP) to boost the implementation of the Indian Space Policy 2023, with a focus on authorising space activities.





Last April, the Government of India released the Indian Space Policy-2023, which permitted Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) to participate in space activities end-to-end.





The newly launched NGP will complement government efforts in establishing a consistent regulatory regime and ease of doing business in the Indian space sector.





The document outlines the space activities requiring authorisation from IN-SPACe, delineates the criteria for obtaining such approvals, and offers guidelines and prerequisites for prospective applicants seeking authorisation from the agency.





According to the NGP document, any entity engaging in space activities to or from Indian territory, or within the jurisdiction of India, including areas up to the limit of its exclusive economic zone, must obtain authorisation from IN-SPACe.

“Only an Indian Entity can apply to IN-SPACe seeking Authorisation. Non-Indian Entities desiring to conduct Space Activity in India can apply to IN-SPACe for Authorization through an Indian Entity which could be its Indian subsidiary, joint venture or any other collaboration arrangement recognised by the Government of India,” stated the document.

“However, the authorised representative/dealer of non-Indian Entities can seek IN-SPACe Authorisation for certain category of Authorisations such as Authorisation of non-Indian GSO and/or NGSO satellite/constellation to enable provisioning of its capacity in India for communication services, Dissemination of space-based earth observation/Remote Sensing data, etc” it added.





IN-SPACe was established in October 2021 to boost private sector participation across spectrum of space activities. It was created with a mandate to regulate and authorise all space activities conducted by both Government and Non-Government Entities (NGEs), along with its role as an enabler and supervisor for the NGEs engaged in the space activities in the country.

In February, the government eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations within the space sector, permitting 100% foreign investment in the manufacturing of satellite components. This move aims to incentivise overseas entities and private enterprises, to fuel increased participation and investment within the segment.





At present, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the space sector is allowed to a maximum of 100% for satellite establishment and operations, exclusively through the government route.



