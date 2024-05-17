Homegrown navigation technology company MapmyIndia called upon Indian developers to use the various tools on its platform to build innovative use cases that could find applications across sectors.

“The art and science of building disruptive technology and enabling APIs," Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia said at DevSparks 2024, YourStory's flagship developer summit held in Bengaluru, “We want to enable the developers through our cutting-edge technologies.”

Founded in 1995, MapmyIndia has become one of the leading navigational technology companies with over 2,000 customers cutting across segments of government, automotive industry, and enterprises.

“Our mission centres around map data quality, accuracy, freshness, scale among the other things,” Verma remarked.

Now, MapmyIndia is looking to engage actively with the developer community in India as it has an array of tools that can be leveraged to build for various use cases. These are Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Software Development Kits (SDKs), and widgets.

As an example, Verma said MapmyIndia provides a 3D view of their maps which is helpful for a motorist when they come across a fork in the road. The other features also extend to things such as speed alerts, traffic cameras and even potholes on the road.

MapmyIndia's app Mappls has witnessed an organic download of two crores, Verma said.

The CEO said Mappls is a digital PIN Code that enables precise navigation of their maps. He also asked the developer community to contribute to this app which can make it more actionable for better navigation.

According to Verma, the array of technology tools of MapmyIndia can find applications in several use cases such as telematics, geographic information systems, and workforce management.

MapmyIndia is also now engaged with ONDC to provide navigation tools that will enable pinpoint accuracy in delivery of the goods and services.

Verma emphasised that the APIs of MapmyIndia are easy to use and they enable a high degree of customisation. “We are a real deep tech and profitable company that is enabling innovation,” he said.