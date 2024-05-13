Tech is at the heart of everything we do today, with technology-first companies disrupting life and the economy. Driving this revolution are India’s best and brightest tech minds, who want to stay in India and build for India. YourStory’s India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024 brings together India’s top tech leaders to share their stories, forge connections, and build a wondrous future.

“When I was growing up everyone wanted to move to the West. It was the ultimate dream, especially for techies. Now I see brilliant tech minds who have worked there excited about coming back to be a part of the India story.

“Several young techies want to stay here and build for India, as well as the world. This encouraging trend speaks volumes about where our country is headed. Tech from India deserves to be celebrated and applauded, and so here we are with India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024,” said YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

The conference will bring together India’s top CTOs, CPOs, CIOs, CISOs, IT heads, and senior technology business leaders under one roof to learn, collaborate, and partner with industry-leading firms to accelerate their tech journeys, as they showcase their transformative stories.

Every firm needs to operate like a digital native if it wants to thrive in India’s digital-first environment. However, simply investing in technology isn’t enough. Tech is no longer just an enabler to business, but a critical component. Therefore, India’s tech leaders are arming themselves with the right set of skills to meld technology with business, and adopting the latest and cutting-edge innovations in the industry. They are spearheading business investments into digital product development, and transforming operating models to implement a digital mindset and culture within organisations.

YourStory’s India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024 is a platform for these tech leaders to come together and build a future where digital-first businesses turn India into a global innovation leader. The event will spotlight cutting-edge developments in the tech landscape, and decode how organisations can leverage them to succeed in the modern, digital-native era.

The day-long conclave will delve into the art and science of digital product development at scale, data management strategies and data cultures for digital-native environments, modern approaches to cybersecurity and risk modelling, digital-first tech solutions and their impact on business building, and much more.

The event is free to attend but by invitation only, so block your spot now.

See you at the Shangri-La Bengaluru on June 21, 2024.