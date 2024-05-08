The tech and business world has given us numerous compelling stories that have found their way into cinema, becoming as influential as the figures they portray. Here are some of the best films that focus on the lives and careers of pivotal technological innovators and business events.

1. Blackberry (2023) - This film tells the remarkable rise and fall of BlackBerry, emphasising its impact on technology with a blend of humor and drama, drawing comparisons to tech giants' life stories.

2. Air (2023) - This sports biography, centered around the creation of the Air Jordan brand, delves into business strategies and personal tales of perseverance, revealing the behind-the-scenes negotiations that revolutionised sports marketing.

3. Tetris (2023) - Set during the Cold War, this film charts the intriguing and complex journey of securing the Tetris game patent, blending historical drama with a character study of game designer Henk Rogers.

4. Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999) - A classic that explores the rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, this film captures the essence of Silicon Valley's early days and the birth of the personal computer.

5. Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (2022) - This biographical comedy focuses on Roger Sharpe, who fought to legalise pinball in New York City, depicting his passionate journey against a decades-old ban.

6. Steve Jobs (2015) - Directed by Danny Boyle and based on Walter Isaacson's biography, this film offers a deep dive into the intense and complex life of Steve Jobs, providing insights into his career and personal challenges.

7. The Social Network (2010) - Perhaps the quintessential modern tech drama, this film chronicles the contentious beginnings of Facebook, highlighting themes of friendship, betrayal, and the quest for power within the tech industry.

These films not only entertain but also inspire by showing the human side of technological advancements and business acumen, making them a must-watch for enthusiasts of technology and entrepreneurship narratives. Each movie provides a unique lens on the personal and professional trials faced by innovators who have shaped our world.