“We hope there are more catalysing events. Not sure how many people saw that Ranveer Singh had a cheeky advertisement recently, but you know, those are catalysing events. One or two more of those…and this suddenly goes from the shadows to something that everyone’s talking about, and we really hope that there are more people there,” said Sahil Gupta, Co-founder of MyMuse, at TechSparks 2024 Mumbai edition as he discussed emerging trends in the sexual wellness market.

The times, they are a-changing, but most Indians even today resort to hushed voices and whispers when the topic is sexual health and wellness.

Gupta and his wife, Anushka Gupta, wanted to break the societal taboos that surround this sector when they launched MyMuse, a luxury intimate wellness brand.

“I’m saying the word sex, which means it’s okay for all of us to say it now,” said Gupta, as he opened up about the challenges in navigating the sexual wellness market and emphasised the importance of a mission-driven approach.

Unlike traditional approaches centred solely on selling products related to sex, MyMuse aims to redefine the narrative by focusing on intimacy, connection, and self-love within relationships. The company focuses on products that cater to holistic well-being rather than mere physical gratification.

Gupta discussed the deliberate use of quirky and engaging strategies to captivate audiences when it comes to branding and marketing. From cheeky one-liners to thoughtfully designed packaging, MyMuse aims to evoke delight and break the stigma associated with sexual wellness products.

He credited his co-founder and partner, Anushka Gupta, for conceptualising packaging elements that “enhanced the unboxing experience and fostered a sense of empowerment and liberation”.

He shared that his co-founder thinks every piece of the customer journey should be delightful, especially when you’re receiving a product typically shrouded in societal guilt or shame. “Therefore, the unboxing experience should make you feel so good that it no longer feels taboo. So, Anushka hides a lot of different messages in the packaging,” he said.

In the company’s first product, Pulse, the packaging hides a message: “Stop looking and get cooking.”

He spoke about the fact that MyMuse’s offerings include card games and products that have shared experiences because “sometimes between a couple or even with oneself, it’s hard to ask certain questions”. “To put the conversation on the table, we act as a helping hand and do that for you,” he said, adding that MyMuse had a proactive approach to engage with consumers and educate them about the importance of sexual wellness.

Social media interactions and initiatives like the ‘Bedroom Bootcamp’ have helped MyMuse initiate conversations and provide educational resources to break down barriers and empower individuals and couples to explore intimacy openly.

Gupta also spoke about Unlearn with MyMuse, the company’s content website which helps bust myths and offers advice.

“The term 'Learn with MyMuse' was considered for this, but during the naming process someone pointed out that everything they had done up to that point had included unlearning all of the taboos related to sexual wellbeing. That's why we called it Unlearn,” he said.

MyMuse's product lineup focuses on shared experiences through card games and interactive playbooks. By offering products beyond traditional tools and incorporating elements of fun and intimacy, it aims to redefine the boundaries of sexual wellness, cater to diverse consumer needs, and provide an experience.

Looking ahead, Gupta expressed optimism about the future of the sexual wellness industry, citing projections of substantial market growth.

The Indian sexual wellness market is steadily growing at 5.8% annually, and is projected to reach over $2 billion—or Rs 17,000 crore—by 2030, as per Allied Market Research.

Gupta also underscored the importance of addressing gaps in access and highlighted the role of direct-to-consumer models in meeting consumer needs effectively.