As the world increasingly relies on the Internet, mobile technology, and cloud computing for everyday tasks, cybersecurity emerges as a critical concern. The demand for cybersecurity professionals is surging globally, making it one of the most sought-after and rapidly growing domains in the IT sector.

Additionally, a report by Deloitte highlights that India is among the top five countries most affected by cyber-attacks, emphasising the urgent need for skilled and enthusiastic cybersecurity professionals in the country.

Amidst this landscape, a career as a cybersecurity engineer in India presents a compelling and rewarding opportunity. The dynamic nature of the work coupled with the constant challenges posed by cyberattacks and threats makes this field both fascinating and promising.

Expansive career prospects

Cybersecurity professionals in India require a diverse skillset encompassing technical expertise such as network security, incident response, and ethical hacking, along with soft skills like communication, collaboration, and problem-solving. The spectrum of career opportunities in cybersecurity is vast, including roles such as security engineers, analysts, auditors, managers, architects, and consultants, among others. While job titles may vary across different sectors, the core responsibilities remain consistent.

Highly sought-after by industries ranging from BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), IT, communication, consultancy, aerospace, defense, retail, to both public and private sectors, cybersecurity professionals play a crucial role in safeguarding digital assets and infrastructure.

Their responsibilities often entail designing and managing secure systems, implementing robust security policies, and mitigating cyber threats effectively. In fact, today every company, large or small, is an IT company relies on IT Infrastructure, data and interconnected network of applications & services requires cybersecurity.

Role and skill requirements

To excel in a cybersecurity career in India, individuals typically need a degree in computer science, systems engineering, IT, or related fields, coupled with hands-on experience in cybersecurity-related tasks like incident detection and response, configuring, and managing security tools.

Proficiency in programming languages such as C++, Java, Python, Ruby, Node, Go, or Power Shell is advantageous, along with a sharp analytical mind, attention to detail, and problem-solving abilities. Continuous learning and staying updated with the latest cybersecurity trends and tactics are imperative for professionals in this field.

Upskilling and reskilling opportunities

Recognising the growing demand for cybersecurity expertise, numerous upskilling and reskilling programmes have gained popularity in India. Certifications like Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) offer valuable insights and validate specialized skills, enhancing career prospects for cybersecurity professionals.

Hands-on experience through real-world scenarios and simulated exercises is essential for practical skill development and is highly valued by employers. Networking with industry experts, participating in cybersecurity conferences, and engaging in online forums facilitate knowledge exchange, mentorship opportunities, and staying updated with industry developments.

India’s cybersecurity landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements such as IoT, AIoT, and cloud computing, which also bring new challenges and threats. Continuous upskilling and reskilling are vital for cybersecurity professionals to navigate these complexities effectively and ensure a secure digital ecosystem.

Looking ahead

The cybersecurity sector in India offers promising career prospects, driven by the escalating demand for skilled professionals to combat cyber threats. It is estimated that India would witness 20% year-on-year growth, and currently there are about 200K+ open positions in this sector including police force to tackle increasing demands of dealing with online frauds/ scams.

Upskilling, hands-on experience, networking, and staying abreast of industry trends are essential for success in this dynamic and ever-evolving domain. Embracing a career in cybersecurity not only opens doors to exciting opportunities but also contributes significantly to safeguarding digital assets and securing India's digital future.

(Anil Lole is the CISO, Fujitsu India)