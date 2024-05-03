Businesses need agility and scalability—and that’s just what they get with the AI cloud. The convergence of AI and Cloud computing has proved to be a game-changer, offering operational efficiencies, personalised experiences and all-around transformative change. How far will the AI cloud go? That’s something Ola Krutrim is interested in discussing at DevSparks 2024.

India’s first artificial intelligence (AI) unicorn Ola Krutrim has some exciting activities lined up at YourStory’s tech summit, DevSparks 2024. Developers, engineers, and technologists can attend or participate in a series of events at the summit, including fireside chats, product launches, presentations, and more. One of the most exciting activities set up by Ola Krutrim is undoubtedly the in-depth workshops, where participants can interact and learn from senior leaders and experts. Both workshops will take place on May 4, 2024, at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield.

Engaging with engineers and developers at DevSparks

Ola Krutrim is looking to build conversations and ignite imaginations around Generative AI at DevSparks 2024 through 2 in-depth workshops. Around 50 attendees will have the opportunity to learn and interact with the company’s leadership during the session. The first workshop is titled, “Next-gen innovation for AI-cloud integration”, hosted by Vipul Shah, Head of Product at Krutrim; Raguraman Barathalwar, Head of Systems and Software Engineering, Krutrim, and Sambit Sahu, VP, Silicon Design, Krutrim. The session is split into two sessions of 30 minutes each, covering topics that are relevant to the startup’s AI solutions.

What's on the agenda?

The workshop’s agenda is as follows:

4:15-4:45 PM

Topic: A fresh approach to the AI cloud.

Demo: Model playground.

4:45-5:15 PM

Topic: AI ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and the role of RISC-V

Demo: Emulators





Ola Krutrim fosters learning at DevSparks

Ola Krutrim is one of the most exciting developments in India’s AI and Generative AI landscape and it’s making its presence felt at DevSparks 2024. Krutrim AI was launched earlier this year, as a Large Language Model (LLM), by the Indian multinational ridesharing company, Ola. AI and Generative AI have made their way into India’s tech bloodstream. Harnessing its immense power and potential will be one of the main discussions of DevSparks 2024. The summit interrogates the role of AI in different spheres, including the future of work and in hyperscaling innovation.

What makes Ola Krutrim special is its unique approach to building AI. From start to finish, this AI-powered solution is entirely Indian. Krutrim is a Large Language Model built using Indian languages, also known as Indic LLMs. Their AI products are built from the ground up and root themselves deeply in the Indian ethos. The startup is committed to building the country’s first complete AI computing stack. These ambitions and developments align with India’s vision to build its own AI capabilities. Attendees at OlaKrutrim’s workshops will have a front-row seat to one of the biggest developments in the Indian tech landscape.

You can register for DevSparks 2024, here.