Funding

EcoRatings secures $1M pre-seed funding

EcoRatings, a sustainability AI company, has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding from investors including We Founder Circle, 888 VC, Vinners, Indigram Labs Foundation, and Google in a mix of equity and grant.

With the new investment, the company plans to further work on its large language model specific to the sustainability domain, Co-founder Aditi Balbir said.

Founded in 2023 by Balbir, Aqeel Ahmed and Shruti Anand, EcoRatings’s Gen AI-powered platform is dedicated to building a Unified Knowledge Platform for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) requirements.

The platform enables organisations to meet sector-focused goals in ESG. It analyses vast datasets for precise answers by processing only contextually relevant data from internal and external sources, turning insights into concise, real-time chat replies.

EcoRatings Co-founder Aditi Balbir.

Other news

mPokket appoints Sanjay Kar as SVP of Data and Analytics

Digital lending platform mPokket has appointed Sanjay Kar as the Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics.

In his new role, Kar will spearhead the development and deployment of advanced analytics tools and data systems. His primary responsibilities include implementing analytics strategies to manage risk effectively, enhancing operational efficiency and propelling quality business growth.

Additionally, he will provide strategic guidance and leadership to mPokket’s Data and Analytics team.

He brings over 16 years of experience in the banking domain, with a strong focus on risk management, credit policy, predictive modelling, and digital lending. His tenure includes impactful roles at major financial institutions such as CitiGroup, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Paytm, and Equifax.

Cashaa promotes its CTO Amjad Raza Khan as CEO

Cashaa, a neobank for crypto businesses, has promoted its Chief Technology Officer Amjad Raza Khan as Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment comes as Cashaa strategically shifts its business model, discontinuing banking services for crypto and other high-risk businesses. The company is now focused on introducing an all-in-one wallet that will allow users to buy, spend, earn yields, and take loans on crypto, all aimed at increasing the adoption of Cashaa’s native token, CAS.

Khan’s immediate plans include rolling out Cashaa’s wallet service with AI-driven earn and borrow programmes across seven markets including Europe, UAE, India, Indonesia, Turkey, South Africa, and Kenya.

Eloelo appoints Sagar Gaonkar as Chief Technology Officer

Eloelo, a live social media platform, has appointed Sagar Gaonkar as its Chief Technology Officer.

With over 16 years of video streaming and OTT technology expertise, Gaonkar will spearhead innovation, technological strategy, and compliance at Eloelo. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at ShareChat and Disney+ Hotstar.

Eloelo claims to serve over 75 million users in India with content available in six Indian languages. The platform has raised over $37 million from global and national investors, including Courtside, Waterbridge Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners, Lumikai Fund, and Kalaari Capital.

Razorpay POS announces payment solution to facilitate faster checkouts

Razorpay POS has announced ‘Q-Zap’, a payment solution for retailers, designed to facilitate faster checkouts.

With the help of Q-Zap, Razorpay POS aims to reduce billing time by 40% and help retailers save up to 20% in annual operating costs.

Using self-checkout kiosks or hand-held POS devices integrated with the Q-Zap solution, customers can complete their payments from anywhere within the store, eliminating the need to wait in long lines.

It integrates Razorpay POS hardware and software, supporting all payment methods, including UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, across all major networks such as Visa and Mastercard for faster checkout.

Q-Zap offers ready plug-and-play integrations with over 120 billing partners.

Image credit: Razorpay

GatewAI launches AI-powered solutions

GatewAI, a tech-enabled service solution startup, has launched AI-powered solutions to set up talent, technology and innovation hubs in India for large corporates, MNCs and global startups.

Its offerings are aimed at catalysing innovation by fostering collaborative ecosystems that empower multinational corporations to thrive in India's market.

GatewAI will initially focus on serving mid-to-small-size companies across industries based in North America, Europe, and the rest of the world looking to leverage India for talent and infrastructure.

GatewAI provides tailor-made solutions that enable clients to pursue their growth ambitions and maintain a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)