﻿Tata Capital Healthcare Fund﻿ (TCHF) a healthcare-focused private equity fund, has invested approximately $20 million in Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Private Limited for an undisclosed equity stake.

The Hyderabad-based company plans to use the capital to expedite the development of its product pipeline.

Vikas Khattar, MD and Co-Head of Investment Banking and ECM at Ambit, and Ritesh Desai, Executive Director of Pharma & Healthcare Investment Banking, have played a pivotal role in this partnership.

“Under the able leadership of Dr. M.S. Mohan, Orbicular has developed a strong product pipeline for the regulated markets. We are proud to support the dynamic team at Orbicular and be a part of their growth story," said Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund.

"This investment reinforces our fund’s core philosophy of identifying the big shifts in the industry and being a “capital plus” partner to our companies," Chandramouli added.

Founded in 2010 and based in Hyderabad, Orbicular is a specialty pharmaceutical company specialising in complex generics including injectable formulations, injector device-based peptides, drug-device combination products, ophthalmic suspensions, nasal and inhalation deliveries, and complex iron colloidal systems.

"This new partnership with Tata Capital Healthcare Fund is a testament of our capabilities and will enable us to accelerate our R&D efforts, expand our portfolio and strengthen our global partnerships,” said Dr. Hiren Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Orbicular.

TCHF, a private equity fund sponsored by Tata Capital Limited, is a growth-oriented investment firm in healthcare and lifesciences sector. It has raised around $200 million in two funds, involving 18 companies and exiting six of them. TCHF has invested in six companies thus far.