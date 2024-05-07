Uttarakhand is set to dazzle stargazers and astrophotography enthusiasts with India's first-ever astro-tourism campaign, "Nakshatra Sabha." This pioneering initiative, a collaboration between the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Starscapes, aims to make the state a premier destination for celestial admirers and travelers seeking unique experiences under the night sky.

A Celestial Spectacle Begins

Scheduled to commence in early June at the renowned George Everest in Mussoorie, the "Nakshatra Sabha" initiative will extend until mid-2025. It will include a variety of engaging events at several scenic sites throughout Uttarakhand such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Chamoli. Tailored to entertain both amateur star lovers and expert astronomers, the campaign will feature a range of activities from night sky gazing and special solar observation events aligned with peak solar activity and the current Aditya mission, to exciting competitions in astrophotography.

Educational and Economic Opportunities

Beyond celestial entertainment, "Nakshatra Sabha" is committed to fostering educational and economic growth. The campaign will offer professional training to local residents, enhancing their skills in hospitality and astro-tourism, thus boosting local economies. The initiative also aims to preserve the region's dark skies and establish a network of dark sky ambassadors committed to conservation efforts.

Starry Highlights

Participants in "Nakshatra Sabha" will have access to state-of-the-art telescopes and guided sessions by trained experts, ensuring a profound sky-gazing experience. Enthusiasts can look forward to expert-led seminars and webinars that delve deep into the mysteries of the universe, making it a fulfilling educational journey.

A Sustainable Vision

The campaign not only aims to attract tourists but also to educate them about the importance of dark sky conservation. By promoting responsible astro-tourism, Uttarakhand aspires to balance economic benefits with environmental preservation, setting a benchmark for sustainable tourism practices in India.

"Nakshatra Sabha" is more than just an astro-tourism campaign; it's a holistic initiative that promises to transform the way we experience and appreciate our skies. Whether you're an astronomy aficionado or a casual observer, Uttarakhand invites you to join this astronomical journey that promises to be as enlightening as it is enchanting.