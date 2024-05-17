YourStory’s Digital Innovation Hackathon in association with Hackerearth is set to bring together developers, designers, and innovators from various sectors to address real-world challenges in India through cutting-edge technology. This month-long event is designed to foster collaboration and creativity, offering participants a unique platform to showcase their skills and contribute to meaningful solutions. Register Here!

Key Dates to Remember

May 4th: Registrations Open

May 20th: Idea Shortlist & Hacking Begins

June 3rd: Prototype Submissions & Checkpoint

June 20th: Final Product Submission

Hackathon Objectives

The primary aim of this hackathon is to serve as a collaborative platform where tech enthusiasts can develop innovative solutions to address critical issues across various domains in India. By focusing on real-world problems, participants have the opportunity to create impactful projects that could lead to hiring opportunities at YourStory.

Eligibility Criteria

The hackathon is open to developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators worldwide. Teams can have up to 5 members, ensuring a diverse mix of skills and perspectives.

Themes and Challenges

Eco-Friendly Marketplace Development

Overview: Create an app that facilitates a marketplace for eco-friendly products, emphasising treated water. This app should support transparency and efficiency in resource management.

Tech Stack:

Frontend: React or Angular

Backend: Node.js or Python

Database: MongoDB or PostgreSQL

Hosting: AWS or Azure

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: Real-time tracking and quality assurance features.

Good-to-Have: Resource planning and forecasting.

Bonus: Blockchain integration for enhanced security.

Submission Format: GitHub project code, presentation slides, live demo link.

Smart Agriculture Solutions

Overview: Develop an app for precision farming, weather prediction, and market data analysis, optimised with AI to enhance farming strategies.

Tech Stack:

Mobile Development: Flutter

Backend: Python (Flask or Django)

AI: TensorFlow

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: Precision farming and weather prediction features.

Good-to-Have: AI-driven market data analysis tools.

Bonus: Multilingual support for broader accessibility.

Submission Format: GitHub source code, video demonstration, PDF documentation.

Inclusive Gaming Experience

Overview: Design a gaming platform accessible to gamers with disabilities, featuring customisable controls, audio descriptions, and adaptive AI.

Tech Stack:

Game Development: Unity or Unreal Engine

Scripting: C# or C++

User Data Management: Firebase

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: Customisable controls and audio descriptions.

Good-to-Have: Adaptive AI to adjust game difficulty.

Bonus: Community features for player interaction.

Submission Format: Game build files, PDF documentation, gameplay video.

Personalised Learning System

Overview: Build an AI-driven educational platform that adapts to individual learning styles with interactive elements like quizzes and instant feedback.

Tech Stack:

Frontend: JavaScript

Backend: Node.js

Database: MongoDB

AI: Machine Learning libraries

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: Adaptive learning algorithms.

Good-to-Have: Interactive quizzes and instant feedback.

Bonus: VR/AR for immersive learning experiences.

Submission Format: GitHub code repository, interactive demo, project report in PDF.

Startup Ecosystem Integrator

Overview: Create a digital platform connecting new entrepreneurs with essential resources, mentors, and potential investors, simplifying the startup journey.

Tech Stack:

Frontend: React

Backend: Node.js

Database: PostgreSQL

Containerisation: Docker

Deployment: Azure

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: User-friendly interface for networking and resource sharing.

Good-to-Have: Mentorship pairing algorithm.

Bonus: Real-time chat and video conferencing features.

Submission Format: GitHub source code, live demo URL, presentation in PPT format.

Content Enhancement Tool

Overview: Develop a CMS plug-in that assists content creators with AI-driven grammar correction, content generation, and customisation options.

Tech Stack:

Backend: Python

Frontend: JavaScript

AI: TensorFlow or PyTorch

Data Storage: MongoDB

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: Grammar correction and content customisation features.

Good-to-Have: Content suggestion engine based on audience analytics.

Bonus: Multilingual support.

Submission Format: GitHub repository, demo video, detailed PDF documentation.

Unified Communication Portal

Overview: Create a tool to centralise communication across digital platforms, streamlining interactions with features like centralised messaging, automated responses, and sentiment analysis.

Tech Stack:

Frontend: Angular

Backend: Node.js

Real-time Data Handling: Redis

Hosting: AWS

Key Tasks:

Mandatory: Centralised messaging and automated responses.

Good-to-Have: Customer sentiment analysis using NLP.

Bonus: Integration with CRM systems.

Submission Format: Codebase on GitHub, system architecture diagram, workflow demonstration in video format.

YourStory’s Digital Innovation Hackathon is a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to collaborate, innovate, and create impactful solutions for real-world problems. With diverse themes and robust resources, participants can significantly contribute to India's technological landscape and potentially secure exciting career opportunities.