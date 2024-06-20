State boards-focused edtech startup Vidyakul has appointed Akhil Hari Angira as the company's Co-founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO).

The former Head of Academics, Angira began his journey with the company as an intern in 2018 before it had officially launched its product. He is an electronics engineer and lawyer who comes with nearly a decade of experience in IT management.

In his new role, Angira will head the business growth, drive revenue generation, profitability, and strategic partnerships, and expand Vidyakul’s reach in underserved areas, the company said in a statement.

“Our greatest strength is our team which has believed in the company’s vision of equal educational opportunity for all from day one. Akhil [Angira] has been a constant pillar of support for the business—at the back-end as well as the ground. I am delighted to welcome him as our Co-founder and Chief Business Officer and foresee us reaching greater heights with his able leadership,” said Tarun Saini, Founder and CEO, Vidyakul.

The company provides e-learning solutions for state board students of classes 9-12 in UP, Bihar, and Gujarat at a fee as low as Rs 300/month. It aims to improve students' academics from low-income backgrounds by providing them access to learning resources.

“Coming from a small town and starting as an intern, I am truly excited for this new innings at Vidyakul. My commitment remains the same: Education for Bharat’s students,” said Angira.

Incorporated in 2017, the Gurugram-headquartered company was founded by Tarun Saini and Raman Garg. It has secured investments from We Founder Circle (WFC), JITO Angel Network, SOSV, and Thinkuvate, among others.

Vidyakul has raised a total funding of Rs 21 crore, the company said. It also launched ‘Sankalp Yatra 2024’ to establish free Digital Study Rooms in 500 villages. The company plans to reach more than five million students on its app by early 2025.

(The copy was updated to correct the name of one of the founders)