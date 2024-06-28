Amazon Web Services selects 24 Indian startups for space accelerator programme

Global cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) has selected 24 spacetech startups to participate in AWS Space Accelerator: India–a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology in India.

This is the first time that AWS has launched a country-specific space accelerator programme as it looks to build a deeper connect with the emerging ecosystem in India. It has been conducting global accelerator programmes over the last four years.

“We specifically chose to hold this first country-focused space accelerator in India because we see extraordinary growth opportunities in the Indian space sector. There are a record number of new Indian space startups forming, there is strong support from the Government of India as evidenced by our MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe, and India has some of the best educated and proficient talent in the world in the technical areas that encompass space,” said Clint Crosier, Director of the Aerospace and Satellite Business, AWS.

AWS ventured into the space segment around four years ago as it saw a synergy between cloud technologies and the sector. The cloud company announced the accelerator programme in February this year in partnership with T-Hub and Minfy.

The shortlisted startups stand to receive up to $100,000 cumulatively in AWS credits, as well as support to build and scale their solutions.

The selected spacetech startups are predominantly at the pre-seed stage, having less than 15 employees. They come from multiple segments of the space sector such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, and space tourism.

The shortlisted spacetech startups come from diverse locations in the country and are not limited to the metro cities. There are startups based out of Mangaluru, Port Blair of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

According to AWS, the selected startups will get the opportunity to explore space data besides learning to build scalable solutions using its technologies like GenAI, machine learning, and data analytics. These startups will also be provided exposure to go-to-market strategies, fundraising, and business fundamentals.

The 14-week programme is expected to culminate in a month's time where the startups will showcase their solutions with the potential to get venture capital funding.