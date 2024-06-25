Join ‘Empowered by Dell Technologies’ webinar to unlock the secrets to effective branding

Have you ever felt like your brand's voice is lost in the cacophony of the marketplace? In today's digital age, consumers are bombarded with messages, making it more challenging than ever to establish a strong brand identity and forge genuine connections.

To help businesses and individuals unlock the secrets to effective branding, Dell Technologies is hosting a webinar titled "Branding 101: Secrets behind the right content, consumer, connect." The event, scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 3PM IST, will feature Shwetha Iyer, a marketing powerhouse with over 20 years of experience.

Iyer, the Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at RING & Kissht, is known for her expertise in building and scaling brands. Her extensive career includes recognition as one of the Top 40 Under-40 Marketers in 2022 and leading award-winning marketing teams. She has held senior marketing positions at prominent companies such as Webchutney, IBM, Vodafone, and ZEE5. With such an impressive background, Iyer is well equipped to provide valuable insights into effective branding strategies.

During the webinar, attendees will learn how to craft unique and shareable content that captures their audience's attention, pinpoint their target demographic with precision, and ignite demand to foster a loyal following. These strategies are crucial for any business looking to enhance its brand presence and connect more deeply with its audience.

One of the key topics Iyer will cover is the importance of creating compelling content. In a world where consumers consume so much information, standing out requires content that is unique and resonates with the target audience. Iyer will share tips on how to develop content that grabs attention and encourages sharing, thereby increasing reach and engagement.

Another crucial aspect of branding is identifying and targeting the right demographic. Iyer will discuss methods to pinpoint the ideal audience with laser focus, ensuring that marketing efforts are both effective and efficient. By understanding who the brand's consumers are and what they value, businesses can tailor their messaging to better meet the needs and desires of their audience.

Lastly, the webinar will explore strategies to ignite demand and build a loyal customer base. Iyer will share insights on how to create a buzz around a brand, fostering a community of enthusiastic supporters who are more likely to remain loyal and advocate for the brand. This webinar is a valuable opportunity for marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in elevating their brand strategy.

The Empowered by Dell Technologies webinar series, hosted by the YourStory Entrepreneur Hub, powered by Dell Technologies, is a comprehensive programme designed to equip aspiring and existing entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

