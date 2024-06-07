Holani Venture Capital Fund, a Rs 300 crores SME-focused fund launched on Apr 27th, 2024 at Jaipur and promoted by a renowned name in the investing realm — The Holani Group – has received Rs 184 crores till May 27th, 2024, within one month of its launch.

The Holani Group forayed into the fund management and investment sector on receiving the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for registration of its Alternate Investment Fund on Apr 3rd, 2024, enabling it to operate as a Equity Fund house. The green signal from the markets regulator enabled Holani Group to receive investor monies for the dynamic Indian equity markets. The fund also has a greenshoe option to retain additional Rs 100 crore.

“We are thankful to all the investors for the faith shown by them and parking Rs 184 crores in just one month of the launch of our fund. We stand by our commitment to empower SMEs and fuel their growth. With our sector-agnostic strategy, meticulous research and prudent risk management, we aim to create long-term value for our clients while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth of India through our fund,” said Mr. Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited.

The venture capital fund (VCF) -- Holani Venture Capital Fund Category I AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) – is an Indian growth capital private equity fund that is managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP. The fund has now been duly registered under SEBI as Category I AIF – Venture Capital Fund.

The fund provides opportunity to individuals, including high net worth individuals, corporates, institutional investors, financial institutions, family offices, insurance companies, foreign investors, other alternative investment funds and other permissible investors to invest through this fund.