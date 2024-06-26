How the rise in Korean culture is accelerating the growth of the K-food trend in India

In recent years, there has been a remarkable surge in the popularity of Korean culture worldwide, and India is no exception. From K-pop music to K-dramas and now, most notably, Korean cuisine, the phenomenon commonly known as the "Korean Wave" or "Hallyu" has made its mark across India. Interestingly, the viewership of K-dramas on Netflix reported a YoY 370% jump in 2020 meanwhile the surge of Korean noodles in India also witnessed a volume growth of 162% in 2020. In a study, 88% of the respondents were willing to try Korean food; representing a significant acceleration in the growth of the K-food trend in India.





Another driving force behind the increasing popularity of Korean food in India is the growing interest in international cuisines among urban Indian consumers. With globalisation and increased exposure to diverse cultures, there has been a shift in food preferences toward exploring new and exotic flavors. Korean cuisine, with its emphasis on fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and unique cooking techniques, has found a receptive audience among Indian food enthusiasts.





Furthermore, the rise of social media platforms has played a pivotal role in disseminating information and creating awareness about Korean food. Food bloggers, influencers, and YouTubers have been instrumental in showcasing Korean dishes, sharing recipes, and documenting their culinary experiences, thereby sparking curiosity and inspiring others to explore K-food.

Amalgamation of Indian palate and Korean cuisine

The high rise of Korean culture, fueled by global popularity is significantly accelerating the growth of the K-food trend in India. As Indian consumers become increasingly familiar with Korean entertainment and lifestyle, they are also developing a curiosity for Korean cuisine. The unique flavors and ingredients in Korean food resonate well with the Indian palate, which has a deep appreciation for bold spices and diverse culinary experiences. This cultural exchange is evident in the growing number of Korean restaurants and food stalls across major Indian cities, offering traditional Korean dishes like bibimbap, kimchi, and Korean BBQ alongside Indian favorites.





Moreover, the amalgamation of the Indian palate and Korean cuisine is creating exciting fusion dishes that appeal to both communities. Chefs and food enthusiasts are experimenting with blending Korean cooking techniques and flavors with Indian ingredients and spices, resulting in innovative culinary creations that cater to the diverse tastes of both cultures. From kimchi dosas to bulgogi tacos, these fusion dishes not only celebrate the rich culinary heritage of both India and Korea but also reflect the evolving food landscape.





Lastly, the accessibility of Korean ingredients and cooking tools has also facilitated the adoption of Korean cooking techniques in Indian kitchens. With the proliferation of online marketplaces and specialty stores offering a wide range of Korean groceries, including kimchi, gochujang (red chili paste), doenjang (soybean paste), and gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), enthusiasts can now recreate authentic Korean dishes in the comfort of their homes.

Meeting the growing taste preferences of Korean food

Meeting the growing taste preferences of Korean food presents an exciting opportunity for culinary innovators and food entrepreneurs alike. With the surge in popularity of Korean culture worldwide, including in countries like the United States, Europe, and beyond, there's a rising demand for authentic Korean flavors and dishes. Restaurants specialising in Korean cuisine are diversifying their menus to cater to a wider range of tastes, offering traditional favorites alongside modern interpretations and fusion dishes. Additionally, food manufacturers are now launching an array of Korean-inspired products, such as sauces, marinades, and ready-to-eat meals, to make Korean cooking more accessible to home cooks and consumers seeking convenient options without compromising on flavor authenticity.





Furthermore, the adaptation of Korean food to meet different dietary preferences and requirements is becoming increasingly prevalent. With the growing awareness of health and wellness, many consumers are seeking healthier alternatives and plant-based options. Consequently, chefs and food producers are incorporating more vegetarian and vegan options into Korean cuisine, utilising ingredients like tofu, mushrooms, and vegetables to create delicious meat-free versions of classic dishes like bibimbap and kimchi jjigae. This expansion of Korean food offerings not only caters to diverse dietary needs but also contributes to the continued globalisation and appreciation of Korean culinary traditions on a global scale.





Restaurants and eateries across India have started capitalising on the growing demand for Korean cuisine by incorporating K-food items into their menus. From Korean BBQ joints serving grilled meats to trendy cafes offering bingsu (shaved ice dessert) and street food stalls dishing out crispy Korean fried chicken, there is no shortage of options for those craving a taste of Korea.





Witnessing the firsthand transformative impact of the K-food trend in the Indian F&B industry, the immense potential of this growing market has been recognised. The industry has embraced Korean influences in menu offerings, introducing innovative fusion dishes that appeal to the discerning Indian palate while paying homage to the rich culinary heritage of Korea.