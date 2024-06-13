Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ys-analytics
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Nokia, Ericsson to pick Rs 2,458 Cr stake in Vodafone Idea in lieu of dues

Nokia and Ericsson will participate for up to Rs 1,520 crore and Rs 938 crore respectively, subject to approval by VIL shareholders at the EGM to be held on July 10, 2024, the telco said in a release.

Press Trust of India8875 Stories
Nokia, Ericsson to pick Rs 2,458 Cr stake in Vodafone Idea in lieu of dues

Thursday June 13, 2024 , 2 min Read

Debt-ridden telecom operator ﻿Vodafone Idea﻿ will allocate shares worth Rs 2,458 crore to vendors Nokia India and Ericsson India to clear their partial dues, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

The board of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has cleared allotment of shares on preferential basis at about 35% higher price compared to the follow-on offer price of the company, and comes with a lock-in of six months.

"The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited today approved preferential allotment of about 166 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 14.80 per share, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 2,458 crore, to two of its key vendors, Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Limited and Ericsson India Private Limited," the filing said.

Also Read
Brookfield, ALTERRA launch fund to support net-zero transition in emerging markets

Nokia and Ericsson will participate for up to Rs 1,520 crore and Rs 938 crore respectively, subject to approval by VIL shareholders at the EGM to be held on July 10, 2024, the telco said in a release.

"Nokia and Ericsson both have a long-term partnership with VIL, as key suppliers of network equipment, and this preferential allotment will enable VIL to clear part of their outstanding dues," the filing said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Just In
  • Nokia
  • Ericsson
  • Vodafone Idea
  • telecom operator