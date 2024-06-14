Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 14, 2024)

Funding

Bengaluru-based rampp.ai bags angel funding of $5,00,000

rampp.ai, a Bengaluru-based startup that helps enterprises with its GenAI platform, has raised $5,00,000 from a group of seasoned executives and investors hailing from North America and India.

The funding will be used to build an innovative GenAI platform to accelerate enterprise growth and agility.

Rampp.ai’s RADI Navigator Platform provides real-time, contextual, and customised insights, helping organisations to navigate their transformation journeys across business domains and functions. This platform aims to facilitate agile adaptation and scalable pivoting, ensuring measurable outcomes regardless of the unique challenges a business may encounter.

rampp.ai is the brainchild of serial tech entrepreneurs Ajay Agrawal and Huzefa Saifee. This is their fourth startup together, over a span of 25 years, leveraging technology to solve topical and intractable business problems.

Other news

WeWork India debuts in Chennai

WeWork India, a flexible workspace provider, has entered Chennai, with the opening of Olympia Cyberspace in Guindy.

Located at the entry point to Central Chennai, between Guindy and Saidapet, the space spans 1.30 lakh sq ft and has 2,000 seats across two floors. This is WeWork's 55th building in the country.

Over the past seven years, WeWork India has built its presence across 8 cities, with over 90,000 desks and over 70,000 members.

NODWIN Gaming appoints former TEC co-founder as VP of sales and partnerships

NODWIN Gaming, the South Asian gaming and esports company, has appointed esports veteran Ishaan Arya, as the vice president of sales and partnerships.

Arya, who has over a decade of experience, has spearheaded some of the country’s largest gaming and esports events, including The Arena, India's premier consumer gaming event.

In his new role, Arya will focus on enhancing the value of the company’s existing IPs, such as BGMS, DreamHack India, NODWIN India Premiership, Valorant Challengers South Asia, and Comic Con India. He will work on new brand partnerships, initiatives, and innovating IPs.

He has experience working with Comic Con India as well as industry giants such as NVIDIA, Intel, LG, Lenovo, Dell, JBL, and Amazon.