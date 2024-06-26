Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 26, 2024)

Funding

Novavente bags $3M investment from Highbrow Securities

Novavente Private Limited, a technology sales company, has bagged a $3 million investment from Highbrow Securities, a firm with expertise in late-stage investments in SMEs.

The investment will fuel Novavente’s expansion plans, enhancing offerings and services while boosting the workforce.

“Investing in Novavente underscores our deep confidence in their innovative sales acceleration and AI-driven solutions...Generative AI will be transformative, becoming the new industry standard. Novavente is at the forefront of this shift, poised for exceptional growth,” said Tarun Singh, Managing Director of Highbrow Securities.

Founded in 2016, Novavente specialises in global sales enablement and demand generation. It employs AI, machine learning, sales automation, and research-driven strategies to help clients expand in current markets and explore new geographies.

Novavente claims to serve Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and startups across the US, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

Morphing Machines raises $2.76M seed funding led by Speciale Invest

Morphing Machines, a fabless semiconductor startup, has raised $2.76 million in a seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, a seed-stage VC investing in deep technologies.

The round also saw participation from IvyCap Ventures, Golden Sparrow, Navam Capital, CIIE Initiatives, and DeVC.

The funding will accelerate product development and prototyping, expand the engineering team, and support go-to-market initiatives, allowing the startup to advance its innovative technology.

“With robust government support and initiatives like the Design Linked Incentive and Chips2Startup schemes, the focus on developing indigenous technologies is stronger than ever. The industry is poised for significant growth, and Morphing Machines’ pioneering technology and exceptional team are at the forefront of this transformation,” Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, said.

Morphing Machines was founded in 2006 by Prof. SK Nandy, Dr Ranjani Narayan, and Deepak Shapeti. The company, incubated at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, is pioneering runtime reconfigurable dataflow processors that deliver high performance and power efficiency at a low cost.

Morphing Machines co-founders.

O hi secures $1M pre-Series A funding

O hi, a social networking app, has secured $1 million (Rs 8 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by existing investors JIIF, with participation from several marquee angel investors.

With this fund, the company said it will strengthen its product and integrate an AI-based profiling system.

“We are confident that the new real-world ecosystem we are building with AI will revolutionise content games on all platforms such as Instagram and YouTube viral, providing a significant return on investment for businesses, and brands worldwide,” Adeeti and Rupal, Founders of O hi, said.

Launched in 2021, O hi uses the power of real-life human interaction in the same physical environment by creating digital rooms in café, airports, and hotels.

Other News

Gupshup announces conversational buyer app for ONDC

Gupshup, a conversational messaging platform, has announced a conversational buyer app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network.

The app enables buyers to use a WhatsApp-based conversational UI to discover, browse, and buy products from sellers across the ONDC network, without needing to download any other mobile app.

Soon, Gupshup will also offer this product capability to its enterprise customers who want to integrate conversational commerce into their chatbots.

The buyer app is in beta and will initially have limited availability, allowing users to order food and beverages like biryani on WhatsApp. Customers will be able to share their location over chat, browse sellers close to them, order food, and make payments right from WhatsApp.

Support for additional conversational channels such as Google RCS and voice is also expected soon.

Unicommerce, Fabindia partner for ecommerce operations

Premier consumer lifestyle platform Fabindia has partnered with ecommerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce to manage its business operations across online and offline channels and streamline its ecommerce supply chain.

Fabindia has deployed Unicommerce’s end-to-end technology stack to streamline its order processing for its wide array of products listed on its website, multiple marketplaces as well as across its physical stores located in the country.

Fabindia will use Unicommerce’s technology to process orders across online channels and physical stores. By enabling ship-from-store for orders placed on online platforms, Fabindia will be able to allocate the order to the store location nearest to the customer’s delivery address leading to faster deliveries to the end customers.

Currently, the brand manages a catalogue of 1,75,000 items across channels, processing orders from over 100 stores and four warehouses using Unicommerce’s platform.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)