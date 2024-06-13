Tech Mahindra arm Comviva strengthens leadership in Europe, North America

﻿Tech Mahindra﻿ subsidiary ﻿Comviva﻿ on Thursday announced the appointment of key executives in Europe and North America to drive business expansion and growth in the western markets.

Ian Paul Smith will head North America's direct business market unit. He will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic partnerships and alliances with telcos in the region.

"The new leaders will specifically aim to support Comviva's strategic vision based on new market expansion and deeper client relationships in an accelerating digital economy," the company said in a statement.

The digital solutions provider has divided Europe into two sub-regions to ensure increased focus on growing the Europe business for Comviva.

Salah Rich, Head of the Europe 1 subregion, will lead the markets of France, Iberia, Italy, and all Eastern European countries, including Russia.

Rishi Ramphal will head the Europe 2 subregion and oversee direct sales operations across the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, the UK, and Ireland. In his current role as Chief Delivery Officer, Ramphal has global experience in handling telecom clients for Comviva.

"With Ian, Salah and Rishi at the helm in North America and Europe…we are poised to drive innovation and forge stronger partnerships with our clients. Their extensive experience and proven track records in the industry will be instrumental in realising our vision of expanding Comviva's footprint and delivering exceptional value in the digital economy," Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, said.

Chandiramani joined the company as CEO and whole-time director in June 2024, taking over from Manoranjan 'Mao' Mohapatra.

Comviva, a wholly-owned Tech Mahindra subsidiary, has deployed solutions for over 130 providers and institutions across more than 90 countries.